Matt Goodwin

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Islamism & the "Far Right:" a False Equivalence
Cluelessness in London
Published on Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali  

May 2024

Why Nigel Farage should stand
If not now, when?
107
State of the Race. Are the Polls on the Move?
With 36 days to go, what's happening beneath the surface?
66
State of the Race: Do People Trust Labour?
With 37 days to go ... what voters REALLY think of Keir Starmer's Labour Party
84
State of the Race: With 38 days to go we look at the Reform Party's strategy
And some ASTONISHING new stats on their number one issue
112
The None of the Above Election
Why neither of the UK's big parties are inspiring voters
92
State of the Race -42 Days to Go!
A new series to track the UK's looming election
60
Game on.
And a unique 25% discount to get you through the UK election
35
We can deport them -so why don't we?
Britain needs to take much tougher action on the grooming gangs
50
The elites still don't get it
What a debate in Oxford tells us about the continuing rise of populism
84
No. We Shouldn't take Refugees from Gaza
My view on why some on the left are wrong to call for yet another scheme
56
Labour's Immigration Plan Won't Work
On the latest plans to try and stop the boats
74
© 2024 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture