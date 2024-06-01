Matt Goodwin
Islamism & the "Far Right:" a False Equivalence
Cluelessness in London
Published on Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
•
5 hrs ago
May 2024
Why Nigel Farage should stand
If not now, when?
May 31
177
State of the Race. Are the Polls on the Move?
With 36 days to go, what's happening beneath the surface?
May 29
72
State of the Race: Do People Trust Labour?
With 37 days to go ... what voters REALLY think of Keir Starmer's Labour Party
May 28
89
State of the Race: With 38 days to go we look at the Reform Party's strategy
And some ASTONISHING new stats on their number one issue
May 27
112
The None of the Above Election
Why neither of the UK's big parties are inspiring voters
May 26
131
State of the Race -42 Days to Go!
A new series to track the UK's looming election
May 24
71
Game on.
And a unique 25% discount to get you through the UK election
May 23
69
We can deport them -so why don't we?
Britain needs to take much tougher action on the grooming gangs
May 22
264
The elites still don't get it
What a debate in Oxford tells us about the continuing rise of populism
May 20
224
No. We Shouldn't take Refugees from Gaza
My view on why some on the left are wrong to call for yet another scheme
May 17
233
Labour's Immigration Plan Won't Work
On the latest plans to try and stop the boats
May 15
104
