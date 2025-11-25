Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 90,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Tomorrow, the Labour government will raise your taxes to pay for illegal migrants who are breaking our laws, immigrants to have more children, and put the interests of Labour MPs ahead of the interests of the country.

That statement might strike some readers as incendiary. But it’s true. It’s the only logical conclusion one can reach based on what is about to unfold tomorrow.

All budgets reflect political choices. And the choices being made by Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, and the Labour government are the very opposite of the ones that our leaders should be making were they serious about saving Britain.

Because the country, in case you haven’t noticed, is broke.

We are completely and utterly broke.

We are living well beyond our means. We are only one mistake, one unexpected event, one adverse market reaction away from a huge financial crisis.

We are stuck in an economic ‘doom-loop’ that has been created and cultivated by a series of hapless politicians, both Tory and Labour, who have pushed us into this self-reinforcing negative cycle and further and further into managed decline.

Weak growth is producing a weak tax base, which is leading to higher borrowing and higher taxes which are then further depressing growth.

Extraordinarily high interest costs on our huge pile of debt are slashing the amount of fiscal headroom the government has, which is making it harder to invest in growth, and so weak growth is further raising our enormous debt burden.

Dismal productivity, meanwhile, is suppressing wages and further eroding the British people’s living standards —something we can all sense—which is further eroding demand, discouraging investment, and reinforcing economic stagnation.

On top of all that, our leaders insist on further hollowing out what remains of our economy through their utterly disastrous policy of mass uncontrolled immigration.

As columnist Sam Ashworth-Hayes pointed out yesterday, this policy is now quite literally replacing Britain’s job creators, entrepreneurs, productive workers, and high-skill professionals with goat-herders who should not be in the country to begin with.

Labour, like the Tories before them, are flooding Britain’s economy with masses of low-skill, low-wage, and poorly-educated migrant workers from outside Europe who are on low salaries, often rely on the state, and so impose even more financial costs on the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding British people who never even voted for this.

Consider just one insane statistic we learned this week, which reflects how Britain’s leaders are willingly destroying what is left of our economy.

Last year, according to the latest data, Britain issued 871,000 non-visitor visas of which only 183,000 —or just 21%—went to work applicants.

And many of these “workers” are not what you have in mind.

A country that hands out more visas to chefs, packers, bottlers, canners, and fillers than engineers, midwives, and architects is not a country that is running a serious, prosperous, dynamic economy.

But this is precisely what’s happening in Broken Britain, where our leaders now put their own feelings of moral righteousness over the urgent need to fix the economy and make sure it works for their own people.

Which is why so many people are simply leaving Britain altogether, which is something else you will not hear much about in Westminster.

Last week, for instance, we learned that some 257,000 Brits simply left the country for good last year, trading this grim reality of big taxes, big debt, and big immigration for the likes of Australia, Dubai, Italy, or elsewhere.

Since the pandemic …

