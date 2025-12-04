Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 90,600 subscribers from 183 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

For years now I have been writing about the political revolution rumbling beneath the surface of Britain.

A revolt not only against the liberal establishment but the Conservative Party itself —a party that spent fourteen years squandering every ounce of goodwill it once had among millions of people.

So, when reports and rumours surfaced yesterday suggesting that Nigel Farage has privately told donors he expects some kind of pact or merger with the Conservatives before the next general election, many in Westminster started salivating.

They still cling to the fantasy that Britain’s political right and the old politics can be stitched back together.

They still imagine that the old Conservative Party —exhausted, demoralised and directionless—can somehow be welded to the insurgent movement Farage has built.

Indeed, I suspect many of the very people who are briefing all this to the press are former Tories themselves.

Let me be absolutely clear.

Any pact with the Conservative Party would be a historic mistake for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

Now let me explain why and what I’m hearing.