Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cass's avatar
Cass
9m

Always proud to support you but, credit where credit is due, you are the one who has tirelessly put in the work to push this project forward. More power to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Goodwin
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture