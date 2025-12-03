Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 90,600 subscribers from 183 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Give a Gift Subscription

We are one of the biggest independent politics newsletters in Europe with over 90,000 readers and a rapidly growing community across social media.

We have had another big year, helping to push the Overton window, influence the debate and bring about meaningful change.

We could not have done all this without YOU so THANK YOU.

And we have some enormous plans for 2026 —more on that soon.

We are also always looking for ways to bring newcomers into our community so this Christmas you can gift someone you know a 25% discount to join our Substack.

If you are unsure what to get for somebody this year —perhaps a fellow member of the forgotten majority, an out-of-touch member of the elite, an optimistic Reformer—then give the gift of Goodwin and help support our work as well —it’s a win-win!

This Christmas you can once again give a gift subscription to neighbours, friends and family, all while knowing that by doing so you’re also supporting our small team, helping us get the word out.

How does it work? Just click the link, select “gift” on the right, grab a gift subscription, receive the email, print it out for your Christmas card or forward it via email. Simple!

Then sit back with your Christmas drink and bask in the knowledge you’ve either just recruited a new revolutionary to our cause or you’ve just given somebody a much needed reality check!!

Best wishes, Matt

Give a Gift Subscription