A brief one from me today as I’m on the road but something caught my eye and I think it’s really, really important. And it’s an issue I know many of you care about.

Yesterday, as I highlighted on X, it was revealed there are now 512,000 young British men who are not in education, employment, or training.

More than half a million young men, in short, who are either struggling to find work or training, or who are not even looking for opportunities at all.

And while the number of young women who are in the same position is now falling, the number of lost men is rising.

Look at the long-term trend in the UK, courtesy of the Financial Times:

The share of young people who are not in work, seeking work, in education, or raising children has doubled in the UK over the last decade —but is especially noticeable among men.

What’s going on?

As it happens, another study that landed in my inbox today is by pollsters More In Common who looked at all “disillusioned men” in Britain, not only young ones.

They estimate 13 per cent of men in Britain —or 4.3 million men—are “deeply disillusioned”, with a further 60 per cent feeling “partially disillusioned”.

In other words: nearly three-quarters of all men in Britain feel in some way disillusioned —they distrust politicians and institutions, they feel a sense of doom about the future and their prospects, and they instinctively support disruption and efforts to break with the political status-quo in Westminster.

These disillusioned men are especially likely to vote Reform:

What’s behind it?

Much of Westminster will tell you these men are struggling financially, struggling to make ends meet, and do not have the same social connections as others, which is all true. The research shows this. But there’s also a lot more going on here …

