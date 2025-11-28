Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Ward's avatar
Jonathan Ward
7h

The wealth creators are going and the wealth takers are coming. Doom loop is the right word to describe this: we are decaying from the inside. We have governments, both Tory and now Labour, who not only condone this but encourage it. We are in the process of losing our country, as an 84 year old it will not affect me living in deepest Suffolk but I do feel for others who have to endure our foreign looking streets and ghettoes. We do need action and no party other than Reform is taking any notice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Matt Goodwin and others
Brendan Freeman's avatar
Brendan Freeman
6h

As soon as I saw the BBC trumpeting the fall, I started to question the numbers. We’re clearly being replaced! We all need to contribute to stopping this now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture