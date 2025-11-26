Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 90,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support our work

We just had the budget from Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, and the Labour Party. After what I said yesterday about the bigger picture, I wanted to share with our subscribers some immediate and detailed reaction to the headlines, including: the detail that is hidden away in the paperwork on what the state is planning in regard to debt, welfare, taxation, digital ID, and immigration; why the two-child cap change will further undermine our nation; why we are going to be talking a lot more about debt; and why I think this is ultimately a budget that will now rapidly erode the social contract by treating the hardworking majority of British workers like second-class citizens …

As always, I want to hear your thoughts, too, in the comments, Matt