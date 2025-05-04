Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Thurley's avatar
Ian Thurley
1h

A refreshing shift of allegiances that gives real hope for the future of our nation. So why am I increasingly worried? Because I fear that the Labour Party will accelerate their hateful and damaging policies realising that two terms is increasingly unlikely.

Because I fear that they will move to class Reform as a " Far Right" organisation akin to terrorists and ban them from being duly elected - France and Germany being examples.

And because I fear that at the very least they may ditch the first past the post system in order to thwart Reform's chances of winning an outright majority.

The gloves are off and I strongly suspect things are going to get very dirty indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christian L's avatar
Christian L
1hEdited

I couldn't agree with you more Matt.

However, Reform needs to be about more than against mass immigration, whether legal or not.

Which is why I found Douglas Carswell's seminal Telegraph article recently so valuable. Carswell outlined in his article how a right-of-centre party might approach becoming the government next time around. In his article he outlined the steps by which such a government would best address the numerous obstacles it would face from what might be called the 'deep state'. A Reform or Reform-Tory government would face immense opposition from the civil service, judges and lawyers, media, academia, the House of Lords and of course the Labour Party.

I sincerely hope his wise words will be listened to by a party that is great at capturing the public imagination, but which sometimes seems a little thin on details.

I hope Nigel Farage accepts that a Reform government will need more than him, and him alone. In the best of cases he'll be Prime Minister after all. Not President.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture