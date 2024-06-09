Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 37,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

If you need to be reminded of just how badly the Tory elite class has lost touch with Britain then take a look at their reaction this week to the return of Nigel Farage and the rise of Reform. With Farage’s party now averaging nearly 16% of the vote, up from 11% at the start of the campaign, and with only 25 days until the election, the Tory elite class —a loose but powerful network of Tory-aligned politicians, editors, journalists, and columnists, many of whom move seamlessly between the worlds of politics and punditry—are now seriously starting to panic.

Just look at what they’re writing. Nigel Farage’s election, warns Iain Martin in The Times, could be a ‘disaster for democracy’. Reform’s leader, we are told, ‘is a mirage and not a route back to reconnecting with the vast bulk of the electorate’. Why? Because most people out there are ‘reasonable’ and ‘moderate’ — ‘They are not Faragists’. Also writing in The Times, Daniel Finkelstein warns Farage will bring ‘disarray’, ‘glib promises’, political chaos and ‘a revolt against reality’. ‘Aren’t we yearning for policies that acknowledge reality and deal complexity?’, he asks.

And then comes Fraser Nelson, writing in the Telegraph, who reheats the familiar Tory attack line that a vote for Farage is a vote for Labour —and a very big Labour government at that. ‘The intention may be to give the Tories a reminder to improve’, writes Nelson, ‘but the effect will be to make a Starmer government stronger and more firmly entrenched … The Tories have made too many mistakes for me to cast a vote for them with any enthusiasm’, he goes on. ‘But in this ugly baby contest of an election, they can still claim to be the least bad option’.

Are these people for real? Are we supposed to take this seriously? I ask these questions because I cannot think of another moment in my lifetime —I’m 42—when the Tory elite class has looked and sounded so utterly adrift from what’s happening around them, from what’s happening out there in the country.

What runs through much of this, what unites the members of this insular and increasingly disoriented elite class, is not just a palpable and distasteful sense of entitlement —a belief that all those silly, backward, ignorant, and low-status voters out there in the sticks should just put their silly little revolt down, come back to their senses, and fall-in-line behind their high-status Tory masters.

Nor is it just the thinly-disguised and rather ugly class prejudice that the Tory elite class has consistently shown towards Nigel Farage and all those ordinary, working-class, and non-graduate people who rally behind him to try and remind the system they actually exist —the same people who David Cameron, saying out loud what the Tory elite class think, described as ‘fruitcakes, loonies, and closet racists’.

No. It’s how the Tory elite class routinely lampoon Farage while completing ignoring what they’ve actually done to the country, what they and the friends they helped usher in to the corridors of power have done to Britain, what they have subjected the British people to for much of the last fourteen years.

It’s this remarkable ignorance, this complete disinterest in how the rest of us have had to live with the dire and disastrous effects of Tory rule, which is exactly why so many millions of people are now gearing up, once again, to vote for Nigel Farage —and the Tory elite class can’t stand it.

Consider, for a moment, what they don’t say. They talk much about the apparent danger Nigel Farage poses to democracy. But they say little if anything at all about how their beloved Tories openly lied to the British people, promising they’d lower and control legal immigration only to deliver mass, uncontrolled immigration. It was this, more than anything Farage has ever said or done, which has eroded public trust in the system, alienated the masses, and put people’s righteous anger on steroids.

They talk about Farage causing chaos and mayhem but say little if anything at all about how the Tories promised to Take Back Control only to then completely lose control of Britain’s borders, allowing an assortment of illegal migrants, rapists, acid-throwers, criminals and would-be Islamist terrorists into the country, leaving the British people, who conservatives are supposed to put first, feeling profoundly insecure and unsafe. Vote Reform, Get Labour? No. Vote Tory, get more chaos.

They moan about Farage’s return to frontline politics but say little if anything at all about how the Tories promised to turn Britain into a self-governing, independent, sovereign nation that can control who comes in and who goes out of the country only to then consistently refuse to leave any treaty or convention that would actually allow the country to become exactly this —sovereign, independent, self-governing, secure.

They look down and sneer at Farage’s voters, essentially saying they are too thick to comprehend the complexity of the modern world. But they say little if anything at all about how the people they helped propel into power, from David Cameron and George Osborne through to Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth, have consistently failed to solve the big, complex problems facing Britain.

From ‘levelling-up’ the left behind regions, which has now been abandoned, to reforming our big debt, big tax, big state, and low growth economy, from fixing the NHS and our broken model of mass immigration to choosing to avoid many other massive problems in favour of prioritising things like banning smoking. Is this what grasping the complexity of the modern world looks like?

They criticise Farage and others for daring to talk about the very real threat woke ideology poses to our identity, values, and culture, viewing this as a low-status ‘culture war’ which, like discussing immigration, makes them feel rather awkward and embarrassed at high-status dinner parties. But they say little if nothing at all about why conservatives should be seriously interested in defending women’s sex-based rights, the right of our children not to be indoctrinated with left-wing dogma, the right of the British people to not have their history and collective memory eroded, and, ultimately, protecting the foundations of our civilisation.

They claim much of the country is not Faragist while ignoring the awkward fact that, on many issues, from wanting lower immigration to viewing tends of thousands of illegal migrants on small boats as ‘an invasion’, from wanting to embed the principle of national preference into sorting out the housing crisis to pushing back hard against woke lunacy, Farage is actually much closer to the average person than a Tory elite class that’s somehow convinced itself that what the British people really want is to live in a globalist, London-centric economy, where big business is prioritised, there is masses of legal immigration, slashing taxes is prioritised above delivering public services that actually work, and banning smoking is seen as a political priority.

I mean, on a side note, is this what all that lobbying for Rishi Sunak among the Tory elite class was for? Is this it? Is this what ‘getting the adults back in the room’ and ousting Boris Johnson was all about? An average in the polls of 21% four weeks out from an election? A prime minister who looks utterly lost and out of his depth? A Tory party that’s never looked so out of touch with the country? Fiddling around the edges with smoking bans, reforming A-levels, and high-speed rail? I await the William Hague and Matthew Parris columns warning us once again that Farage is the amateur and only they are the experts who truly understand the modern world.

Nor should this reaction surprise us, of course. It was, after all, the same Tory elite class that laughed, mocked, and derided Farage and his voters a decade ago, when his revolt was first underestimated and misunderstood by people who had lost the pulse of the nation. This was best symbolised by that infamous column on Clacton by liberal conservative Matthew Parris, in which, after daring to venture out of London for a few hours to visit the seaside town and its hard-working, patriotic residents, Parris returned to the capital to confidently proclaim that the Conservative Party should ‘turn its back on a Britain that’s going nowhere’. The Tories should:

“… understand that Clacton-on-Sea is going nowhere. Its voters are going nowhere, it’s rather sad, and there’s nothing more to say. This is Britain on crutches. This is tracksuit-and-trainers Britain, tattoo-parlour Britain, all-our-yesterdays Britain … is that where the Conservative party wants to be? Is it where the Tories need to be if they’re to gather momentum in this century, rather than slowly lose it? Or do we need to be with the Britain that has its career prospects ahead and not behind, that can admire immigrants and want them with us, that doesn’t want to spend its days buying scratchcards and its evenings smoking in pubs, that’s amazed at all the fuss about whether gays should marry, that travels in Europe and would hesitate to let those links go? I am not arguing that we should be careless of the needs of struggling people and places such as Clacton. But I am arguing — if I am honest — that we should be careless of their opinions.”

This was the original ‘deplorables moment’ –an article that perfectly encapsulated …

… how an increasingly distant, insular, out-of-touch, sneering, and socially liberal if not radically progressive Tory elite really felt about their fellow citizens —a bit thick, a bit racist, a bit ugly, not worthy of serious attention and interest, low-status.

Those citizens, of course, duly responded by propelling Nigel Farage to the forefront of British politics, voting for Brexit, watching their counterparts vote for Trump in America, and then backing Boris Johnson, in 2019, when it became apparent to them that much of the Tory elite class had no serious interest in pushing through what a majority of voters had asked for —a self-governing, secure, nation-state.

For millions of ordinary voters, it was columns like that and columns like the ones this week that aptly crystallise how they are really seen and perceived by a Tory elite class that’s long been more interested in talking among itself than having a genuine, meaningful conversation with the rest of the country. Which brings me to where I am today, nearly ten years on from those events: sitting on a train, trundling down to the Essex seat of Clacton where, yet again, Nigel Farage looks set to cause yet another political earthquake while mobilising a broader revolt against that same elite.

A Tory elite that’s failed to learn the lessons of the last decade. A Tory elite that’s consistently refused to deliver not only what voters want but what their party actually promised the country. A Tory elite that continues to show not just disinterest but disdain toward much of the country then wonders why so many people are refusing to play ball. And a Tory elite that now looks set to be punched in the face all over again by millions of angry voters after failing to sense the direction of travel.

So. I say this to the members of the Tory elite class who live extremely comfortable lives writing for national newspapers, appearing on one another’s television shows and podcasts, sitting in the institutions, sending their friends into Number 10 with a pat on the back, and trying to bend our national conversation around only their values, tastes, and priorities while telling everybody else to get back in their box. You now have a choice. While this election is already lost, looking ahead you can either start listening to what millions of people out there in the country, by endorsing the likes of Farage, are telling you. Or you can keep deriding, dismissing, and denouncing them while watching your entire movement and legacy blow apart. It’s your choice.



