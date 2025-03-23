Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 75,200 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

A version of the essay below originally appeared in The Sun newspaper

WHAT does it mean to be British? I’d suggest one thing matters more than anything else –our strong sense of fair play.

While we Brits have always been welcoming of others, we also expect people to play by the rules, contribute to the collective pot, and treat the rest of us with the same sense of fairness that we treat them.

But this is no longer being upheld in modern Britain --far from it.

Instead, when millions of hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding Brits look out at what’s happening to their country they feel something very different –they feel they’re being taken for a ride.

And you know what? They’re absolutely right to feel this way.

Just look at a few of the astonishing things we learned this week.

While the Labour government just announced it’s slashing welfare benefits for millions of Brits, having already axed winter fuel payments for British pensioners and imposed hefty tax hikes on British farmers, those same politicians are throwing billions of pounds’ worth of taxpayers money at the rapidly rising number of illegal migrants, asylum-seekers and foreign nationals in this country, some of whom have no interest in working legitimately, contributing to the pot, or abiding by our laws.

Here are just a few new statistics to chew over.

Households in Britain that contain at least one foreign national who is claiming benefits received more than £7.5 BILLION in universal credit in just one year alone.

That’s enough for 25 million winter fuel payments for British pensioners. Today, in Britain, more than one million foreigners are claiming working-age benefits.

Remarkably, as we also learned this week, some forty nationalities in Britain –though especially people from Congo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Algeria, Eritrea, and Syria-- are claiming benefits at a greater rate than British citizens –sometimes four times the rate.

How is this fair or right?

And you can see this shocking sense of unfairness in many other areas of our national life, too. Like social housing, where again Brits seem to be at the back of the queue.

This unfairness is now so entrenched that in some areas of Britain, as I recently pointed out, more than 65 per cent of social housing has gone to people who were not born in the country, often in areas where hardworking British professionals and youngsters would chop their right arm off to live.

Furthermore, many of the people who have been parachuted in to the front of the queue do not work, do not identify with Britain or England, and do not speak our language.

As The Sun recently revealed, nearly one million people on these islands do not speak English well or at all. How is it fair that hardworking British people are being forced to subsidise people who cannot be bothered to learn our language?

Or look at crime.

The idea that ‘diversity is our strength’ was recently blown apart by the shocking discovery, for the very first time, that foreign nationals are significantly more likely to be arrested and convicted of crimes, though especially rape and sexual assault.

Again, how is it fair that the British people are having to subsidise people who are not only extracting billions from our economy but are more likely to commit crime?

And how is it fair, I ask, that we just hammered British pensioners by taking away their winter fuel payments to save £1.5 billion a year while our hapless politicians, by refusing to fix our borders, are wasting at least £5.4 billion a year, or £14 million every day, on illegal migrants and asylum-seekers whose first act in this country is to break our laws?

Between welfare payments for foreign nationals and the spiralling bill for our border crisis, British taxpayers are currently paying somewhere in the region of £13 billion a year, or £250 million every week, for this ongoing, never-ending insanity.

And you know what? These are not just statistics. What they reflect are political decisions that are being taken by the people we elect to work on our behalf.

The British people want politicians to uphold the sense of fair play that has long defined this country.

But as all these numbers show, our out-of-touch political class has instead decided to make life as easy as possible for foreign nationals who break our laws and make no contribution while making life as hard as possible for elderly, poor, and disabled Brits.

Instead of being treated fairly, many people out there feel they’re no longer being prioritised in their own country. Instead of being treated with respect, they feel, understandably, they’re being taken for a ride by a political class that’s become far more interested in helping migrants than their own people.

And I don’t know about you but I think that treating your own people this way, violating their sense of fair play in this way, is the very opposite of what it means to be British.