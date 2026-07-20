Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
3h

Burnham is either an empty vessel- all fluttering eyelashes and simpering smile, who is being controlled by Fabians and global forces who want to create chaos in order to bring in ever more state control . Or he is fully on board and committed to extreme policies which will leave us ever more in thrall to state power. Either way, I feel sick this morning.

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David Garner's avatar
David Garner
3hEdited

Burnham is illegitimate from Day 1. His mooted policies are closer to Jeremy Corbyn’s than the 2024 Labour manifesto, which increasingly looks like a trojan horse. Twice the electorate rejected this. Yet now it appears they will be forced on us. This is not democracy. If Burnham wants to change direction he should put it to the people, call a General Election. This is not just changing leader, it’s a Marxist coup. And by the way, he will do little on the major problem of our time, immigration, because his party won’t let him.

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