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If you want to know where Britain is heading under Andy Burnham’s rapidly approaching Labour government then just look at three stories this week.

First, it has emerged this week that some 34,400 asylum seekers used the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR, to resist their removal from Britain last year. According to analysis by the Home Office, this will cost the hardworking British people £4.9 billion — enough to cover roughly 160 new primary schools, or ten new prisons.

Second, Labour’s Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood — long hailed in Westminster circles as a supposed ‘hardliner’ on immigration— has also just announced plans for yet another Ukraine-style refugee sponsorship scheme in Britain, that will create yet another permanent legal route for refugees from radically different nations around the globe — from the likes of Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan, and beyond.

Despite Labour having failed to stop the boats, despite Labour having failed to resolve the illegal immigration crisis, and despite Labour having failed to restore public confidence in the system, like some political arsonist the Labour government has still decided to push ahead with the creation of even more ‘safe and legal routes’ to bring more refugees, asylum-seekers, and illegal migrants into Britain as part of an ongoing quest to pacify and please the Labour Party’s increasingly radical left-wing flank.

Astonishingly, the new scheme, which will begin this autumn, is modelled on Canada’s incredibly unpopular private sponsorship programme. Look into the detail and you will find something truly shocking.

The scheme will allow British households, charities, voluntary groups, ‘trusted universities’, and ‘community organisations’ to ‘sponsor refugees’ that are identified by … wait for it … the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Yes, that’s right: yet another distant supranational organisation that is not accountable or connected to the British people will now be deciding who comes into Britain, while those pre-selected ‘refugees’ will then be welcomed with open arms by an assortment of pro-immigration and inevitably left-wing charities, foundations, community organisers, and more. Woke universities welcoming thousands of refugees from Palestine. Community groups filled with extreme Green activists importing thousands of refugees from Sudan. Foundations organised by British Pakistani communities suddenly welcoming thousands of Pakistanis. You get the picture.

And big business, furthermore, will also be able to sponsor even more refugees from next year, no doubt as part of a wider mission to keep their labour costs low, their profits high, and continue undercutting British workers.

It’s really not hard to see what is about to happen. Ministers say they expect more than 10,000 arrivals before the end of the decade. But I’m willing to bet the numbers will skyrocket much higher than that. Remember, during the 2000s our hapless civil servants predicted that only 13,000 EU nationals would come to Britain. In the end, millions did. Then, the architects of the disastrous Boriswave said only a few thousand care workers would come but then hundreds of thousands did. Even Shabana Mahmood’s own description of the scheme notes that it brought some 400,000 refugees into Canada — 100,000 in the last five years alone.

And as if all that wasn’t enough look at a third story this week, which further reveals how the Labour government is now speeding leftwards on immigration and asylum, preparing to preside over yet another mass wave of immigration into Britain.

With Andy Burnham set to be installed as our new prime minister in only a few weeks, Labour ministers are publicly jockeying for position by openly calling to water down and soften the party’s already inadequate immigration reforms.

In recent days, the likes of Dover and Deal Labour MP Mike Tapp, among others, has been trying to curry favour with Andy Burnham by calling on Labour to soften its proposed reforms to ‘indefinite leave to remain’, arguing that the amount of time that some migrant workers would have to wait before being granted the right to stay in Britain forever should be dramatically shortened. Once again, all arrows point to a much softer approach than the one even Labour was pursuing since the last election.

Put all three of these stories together and what are you left with? A very clear picture — albeit one that will horrify the vast majority of hardworking Brits.

Labour is now preparing for the Andy Burnham era by dramatically softening its position on immigration and asylum. Labour MPs have clearly lost what little interest they might have once had in tackling the illegal migration crisis.

They clearly have no serious desire to stop the small boats or fix our borders. And they visibly have no intention of listening to what the silent majority of British people have been screaming at Westminster in recent years: fix the borders, lower immigration, and slow the pace of demographic change that is now radically and rapidly reshaping our nation before it becomes permanent and irreversible.

So what does this mean? Expect more illegal migrants. Expect more refugees. Expect more decisions being taken out of the hands of the British people and transferred instead to distant, unaccountable, international institutions such as the European Convention on Human Rights, the United Nations Refugee Agency, and a myriad of global multinationals, universities, and self-anointed ‘community groups’ that will now use these proposals to flood Britain with even more refugees and asylum-seekers.

And because Shabana Mahmood and Labour are now recruiting what will inevitably be hopelessly biased ‘community groups’ to facilitate all this, when you complain about it expect a lot of Labour politicians saying back to you: “But this is what the British people want. This is what they are sponsoring. This is what they asked for!”

What we are about to witness, with absolutely no democratic mandate, is the further erosion of Britain’s borders, our laws, sovereignty, and demographic and cultural stability as a nation. Lots more people from radically different nations and cultures — Eritrea, Sudan, Afghanistan, Palestine — flooding into Britain, alongside ongoing historically high rates of legal migration which is already radically transforming our population beneath the surface, pushing us into a divided and uncertain future.

And all this will come with a very big serving of gaslighting, with Labour MPs telling the British people they are doing one thing while doing the very opposite behind the scenes. They will tell you they are fixing the borders while refusing to leave the only international convention, the ECHR, that would actually make this possible.

They will tell you they are tightening the system while loosening it by introducing more ‘safe and legal’ routes, and making it much easier for people to acquire permanent settlement in Britain.

They will tell you that all this is about “fairness” while handing the hardworking British people enormous bills for policies they never even voted for — including an estimated bill of £600 billion for granting indefinite leave to Remain to the Boriswave.

They tell you that Shabana Mahmood are ‘hardliners’ who really understand what the British people want while watching those very same people create entirely new routes and deliver something entirely different from what they promised when they first stepped into public office.

And they will tell you, over and over again, that we need these new ‘safe and legal routes’ to stop illegal migration while completely ignoring the fact that granting nearly five million people the right to arrive legally in Britain during the Boriswave did absolutely nothing to stop another 200,000 arriving illegally on the small boats.

Labour is simply not serious about respecting the British people.

It is not serious about respecting Britain.

And it is not serious about protecting and preserving the country.

Labour MPs speak to you with the language of control while doubling down on continuity. More of the same. More broken borders. More illegal migration. More refugees. More transferring power away from the people and into the hands of distant, unelected bureaucrats and pro-migration fanatics. And so, inevitably, what we will be left with is yet more distrust and disillusionment among the British people who just want this chaos brought to an end but now see nobody in the established political parties who is willing to even entertain doing this.

If this is what Labour is already doing after only a few days of getting ready for Prime Minister Andy Burnham then we should all feel deeply anxious and concerned about what is about to unfold. Because it seems to me that the only thing all this points to is yet another enormous wave of immigration into Britain and one that will once again be hidden behind the misleading language of “control”.

As always, I welcome your comments. I’m looking forward to joining our Inner Circle and Paid subscribers for our weekly Live discussion on the Substack App at 2pm today. Upgrade now to join us.