Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Sam's avatar
Sam
9h

Burnham will not last. He is already a disaster and he's not even in office yet. This has never happened in British history.

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pottybird53's avatar
pottybird53
9h

So more rapes, tortures, murders etc etc! GENERAL ELECTION NOW!!!🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

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