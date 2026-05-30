Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers access every post, the full archive, the comments, join Matt live every Friday, and know they’re supporting an independent writer speaking up for the silent majority. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook. We will always tell you truth. Support us by upgrading or donating.

Henry Nowak.

I don’t usually write at the weekend but in recent days I’ve not been able to get a particularly distressing story out of my mind. In fact, it is more than a story. It is a national scandal — and one that tells us a great deal about the state of our country.

To explain why it matters I’d like to begin with a thought experiment.

I’d like you to imagine that you woke up this morning, turned on the news, and heard that a white British boy has been found guilty of stabbing an 18-year-old black British boy to death.

The white boy chased the black boy, stabbed him five times, and even filmed the attack on his phone.

Even worse, when police arrived they handcuffed the black boy who had just been stabbed and was bleeding heavily.

Why? Because the white boy claimed that the black boy had said something “racist”.

Despite having just been stabbed five times, police left the black British boy handcuffed, in his own blood, slowly dying.

His last words? “I can’t breathe”.

In the aftermath of the court case, at which the white British boy was found guilty of murder, the police released a weak apology.

But no heads rolled. Nobody was fired. And the body-worn camera footage of what happened when the police arrived at the scene? It was not released.

Now ask yourself a question.

If all of this had happened — if a black British boy had been brutally murdered in this way, had been treated in this way, and had died while uttering the words “I can’t breathe” — then what do you think the ruling class would have done?

What do you think Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and countless other Members of Parliament along with celebrities, BBC presenters, university academics, writers, and many more would be doing right now?

We know exactly what they would be doing.

They would be shouting from the rooftops. They would be ‘Taking the Knee’.

They would be encouraging if not joining protests and marches.

They would be demanding those police officers and police chiefs be sacked.

They would be denouncing the entire police and criminal justice system, perhaps even the country itself, for being “institutionally racist”.

They would be demanding wholesale reform of the police, the justice system, and many other institutions in our society.

They would be calling, day after day, for the police body-camera footage to be released.

They would give speech after speech about the scandal while changing their social media profile pictures to demonstrate their outrage and solidarity with the victim.

Celebrities would rush to endorse a new charitable foundation in the name of the victim. Global corporations would pour millions of pounds into it.

Schools would pause to talk to their pupils about the incident. Universities would establish new fully-funded scholarships that are only open to black British students.

Netflix would immediately commission a new drama about the scandal and Prime Minister Keir Starmer would call a press conference to demand that it be shown at every school across the land.

The boy’s parents would be appointed government advisors. And, in time, a statue or a renamed Tube line, would follow.

Now, leave that thought experiment and come back to reality.

Because now I want you to look at what those same people are doing in response to the harrowing case of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old white British boy who was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh boy who murdered Henry with a 21-centimetre long ceremonial knife.

What are they doing?

Nothing.

Absolutely nothing.

While the death of George Floyd in America sparked a cultural revolution across the West, the death of Henry Nowak has been met with … silence.

Complete silence.

It took Keir Starmer only 15 days to ‘Take the Knee’ for a man who died in Minnesota.

It has been 177 days since Henry Nowak was murdered and at the time of writing I’ve neither heard Keir Starmer nor any other mainstream politician — with the exception of Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick and a local MP — mention the case at all.

Why did I decide to write about Henry this morning? Partly because I’m genuinely angry and upset about the case. This boy, put simply, should not have died.

But also because it tells us a great deal about the state of our culture and country.

This tragedy and the muted reaction to it — in case anybody in Westminster or BBC Land is still unclear — is exactly why millions of people now talk openly about “Two-Tier Britain”.

Because what many people will see when they look at the case of Henry Nowak is yet another example of how we are living in a culture, a country, that openly prioritises some identity groups over others, that instructs us to mourn some groups but not others, and which views some groups as being more virtuous than others.

Depressingly, Henry Nowak now joins a growing list of people that most people in Westminster have probably never heard of — Terence Carney, Thomas Roberts, Victoria Agoglia, Lucy Lowe, Charlene Downes, Wayne Broadhurst, Rhiannon Whyte, among countless more — all of whom happen to belong to the wrong identity group to be considered worthy of serious discussion and attention.

What do they all have in common? They are all victims of mass migration, broken borders, or the grooming gangs.

They were all sacrificed on the altar of policies that nobody ever voted for, or scandals that our leaders were too afraid to acknowledge and address. And now, even worse, they are barely mentioned. It is as if they never really existed at all.

And that’s not the only list Henry joins.

Ask yourself: what does the grooming gang scandal, the Manchester Arena Islamist terror attack, the Southport atrocity, the Nottingham stabbings, and now the Henry Nowak case all have in common?

They could all have been stopped or the damage they caused could have been minimised had the public officials involved not been primarily motivated by their fear of being called “racist”.

With the grooming gangs, countless social workers and police officers turned a blind-eye to the industrial scale abuse of white working-class girls because they feared being called “racist” or “Islamophobic”.

With the Manchester Islamist terror attack, a security guard failed to intervene and stop the Islamist bomber because he worried that doing so might be “racist”.

With Southport, a social worker accused a headteacher of racially stereotyping psychopath Axel Rudakubana as “a black boy with a knife”.

And in Nottingham, mentally ill Valdo Calocane, who later murdered three people in a knife rampage, was not sent to a psychiatric hospital despite violent outbursts at least partly because one professional worried about the “over-representation of young black males in detention”.

These are not freak coincidences. They point to a clear pattern in a society that has become very sick.

They are all symptoms of how a much deeper and warped ideology of ‘anti-racism’ has taken hold of our society and is now, quite literally, costing lives.

As writer Ed West pointed out this week, what we are now living under in Britain is a prevailing culture in which the ‘anti-racism taboo’ has become fully institutionalised in every aspect of our national life - our police, our schools, our governments.

It has turned accusations of ‘racism’ or ‘Islamophobia’ into magic words that any terrorist, murderer, grooming gang member, or illegal migrant can now use to their own advantage and which, most likely, public officials will take at face value.

Those same public officials are now also incentivised to do everything within their power to avoid being tarnished with the same ‘racist’ brush — even if this means turning a blind-eye to killers in our midst, downplaying the industrial-scale abuse of white working-class girls, or handcuffing a dying white British boy who had been accused by the Sikh boy who stabbed him to death of being ‘racist’.

None of this is a coincidence. It all lies downstream from what I and psychologists such as Gad Saad have repeatedly been warning about: ‘suicidal empathy’ - the deranged mindset that has taken hold of the ruling class in the West, which leads them to prioritise displaying of empathy and tolerance towards minorities over rationality, reason, and reality.

In today’s increasingly sick and twisted world, as West continues, the sin of racism has undergone "runaway moralisation, growing out of all proportion to its real harm”. It is not only clouding people’s judgement but is putting lives at risk.

Ed West is right to note that the case of Henry Nowak is a powerful indictment of how this utterly perverse ideology now rules over Western nations today. But we must also be clear about the way forward.

We need to immediately root out all ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ policies in our taxpayer-funded institutions that are encouraging the spread of this dangerous and deeply deranged ideology.

‘Anti-racism’ is not anti-racism when it leads to racism against white people.

And ‘equality’ is not equality when it forces equal outcomes by discriminating against whites.

These words no longer mean what they once did. The just cause of colour-blind anti-racism has now fully morphed into a new and deeply biased anti-racism that basically wants to elevate minorities while openly discriminating against white people and Western nations.

I understand why writing this will make some people feel uncomfortable. But we must find the courage to say this and stop it because if we do not it will only create deep resentment and push us towards chaos.

And we need to ensure that each and every public official who turns a blind eye to these injustices or allows them to happen in the first place - from the grooming gangs to the horrific treatment of Henry Nowak - is sacked and, if necessary, sent to jail.

Because we cannot go on like this. We cannot continue to live in a society where the ruling class selectively project moral outrage over some cases but not others and then proclaims, with a straight face, that there is no such thing as ‘Two-Tier Britain’. This too is the path towards chaos and carnage.

Ordinarily, I would not feel the need to write about the case of Henry Nowak because I would assume that politicians would be shouting from the rooftops.

But today there is only silence. Deafening silence. And that in itself speaks volumes.