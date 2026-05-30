Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

An incredibly powerful piece. Thank you Matt for speaking out so clearly and bravely, saying the things that the vast majority of decent people are thinking.

I’m sure that most of us did that ‘thought experiment’ and came to the conclusion that this is a very sick country. It has been made sick by generations of appallingly arrogant people in authority and positions of power who think they know best, that we are too ignorant to understand what’s good for us.

I cried when I heard about that poor boy. How will his family ever come to terms with what happened in those last moments? And I’m crying for what those leaders have done to a tolerant, trusting, self governing country. They’ve created chaos out of order. All of the crime, the rapes, the murders, the street violence, the two tier justice, the insanity…all of it chosen by those leaders in their blind, narcissistic arrogance. May they rot in hell.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
1h

Lord Hermer said the suggestion of two-tier justice was "disgusting" and in so doing advanced us a little bit further along "...the path towards chaos and carnage".

The media reported the Henry Novak case but without any sense of genuine burning outrage, without announcing a campaign they would lead over two-tier Britain, and so it too will go down the media and political class memory hole (which is near to overflowing surely).

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