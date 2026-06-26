Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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John Booth's avatar
John Booth
1h

All true, Matt, the general public do want this pushback against the elite, ruling class, but we are up against very powerful and dark forces behind these elite ‘leaders’. The money men, the people who really run the western nations, the WEF, BlackRock, Soros, Gates et al. I hope you don’t underestimate how much power they weild.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
42m

Reform has a mountain to climb in order to cancel out the onslaught from the establishment which is desperate to keep controlling the narrative and ‘nudging’ people to hold the ‘right’ opinions as you stated Matt, in your last piece. Labour has already enacted many authoritarian bills in attempts to control speech and thought. The latest is to put a lid on citizen journalism by controlling what we can read online. What they want are compliant sheep who haven’t got a clue what’s happening.

We need a much more robust fight back from the right and as we get nearer to an election, we need some rallying slogans such as we’re used in the Brexit debate. They wrote us off then. We can do it again but it’s going to be hard because they’ve got wise to it and are already using smears and abuse in order to tarnish the right. We have to ensure that those tactics are ridiculed in the same way as Project Fear was. For example, the Nazis advised calling people racist or fascist in order to shut down debate- sound familiar? They were masters of DARVO and so is the establishment.

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