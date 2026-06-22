Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧's avatar
Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧
6h

‘Kier Starmer has gone. Britains Crisis has not’. Quite!

He’s left as he ruled: a lying hypocrite.

That speech just shows how utterly awful that man is. Not a word of truth in it.

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Harambe
6h

Hopefully the wretched Lord Hermer of The Chagos Islands will also resign or be booted out before he can undermine the country anymore!

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