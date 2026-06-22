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So, it’s official: Keir Starmer has resigned.

Millions of British people will be celebrating right now. And rightly so.

Keir Starmer never understood Britain. And he never understood the British people.

He was not only the worst prime minister of my lifetime, but will now go down as one of the most unpopular prime ministers in British history.

Keir Starmer promised change but delivered continuity.

He promised competence but oversaw stagnation and the ongoing managed decline of our once great country.

He promised growth but has only pushed our economy further into the abyss.

He promised higher standards in public office but presided over a string of embarrassing scandals that have further eroded public confidence in politics.

He promised renewal but leaves Britain poorer, weaker, less secure, and as the subject of humiliating jokes on the international stage.

And he promised unity while pushing Britain and the British people to the very edge, into a state of ‘anarcho-tyranny’ with a visibly fraying social contract.

This is why millions of ordinary British people will be celebrating today.

But before we uncork the champagne, we should be realistic about what’s coming.

Because the deeper crisis, the deeper malaise that underpins Britain was never the result of one politician, one prime minister, even one government.

It reflects a system.

The truth — as I’ve been highlighting for a long while in this newsletter — is that Britain is trapped inside a failing political, economic, and demographic model that’s been decades in the making and still has a way to run before it completely implodes.

A mounting and looming debt crisis, which few in Westminster are even prepared to acknowledge. The highest tax burden in peacetime. Deteriorating public services as the political class pushes us further and further into a ‘population trap’, whereby the state can no longer provide functioning public services, or protect its own people, amid a rapidly exploding population.

Rising unemployment, especially among the young, as one government after another, whether Labour or Tory, clobbers business with spiralling taxes, business rates, energy costs, and regulation.

The constant selling out of British workers and the British people through the very deliberate policies of mass immigration and rampant globalisation that routinely prioritise importing cheap migrant labour over investing in our own people.

The continual refusal to address our country’s collapsing birth-rate and unfolding demographic crisis that now looks set to leave our country and its population completely unrecognisable within just one lifetime from now.

The tearing up of an already-fragile social contract through a refusal to fix Britain’s broken borders, root out two-tier policies in our taxpayer-funded public institutions, and prioritise those who contribute to British society, over those who do not.



Changing leaders will not change any of this. Changing leaders will not see any major change of direction so that we avoid the political, economic, and demographic crisis that is intensifying beneath the surface of British society, like a ticking bomb.

If anything, the Labour Party will now move to appoint a successor to Keir Starmer — most likely Andy Burnham —who will shift even further leftwards and make this crisis even worse, while having no democratic mandate from the people.

Expect more spending, more borrowing, more taxes, more state intervention, more regulation, more immigration, more opposition to reforming welfare and fixing the borders, and hence more panic in financial markets as Labour MPs continue their departure from reality by doubling down on the same dreary project while having no consent from the people.

This will only make our politics more febrile, more combative, and more polarised, as millions of people now start to call for a fresh general election, realising that no matter who is in charge the political class has no interest whatsoever in departing from the dreary status-quo that has been imposed on our country for much of the last thirty years.

This is the uncomfortable reality that many people do not want to confront today. But it is the truth. Replacing Keir Starmer with another manager of decline will not reverse Britain’s decline. On the contrary, it will only accelerate this decline.

So yes, acknowledge the significance of Keir Starmer’s departure today. Celebrate it, even. But do not mistake it for victory or a fundamental change of direction.

Because it is none of those things. A prime minister has finally gone. But the underlying system and the underlying crisis it is producing remains very much in place.

As always, I welcome your comments. I’m looking forward to joining our Inner Circle and Paid subscribers for our weekly Live discussion on the Substack App.