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You all know that I’ll always speak up for the decent, silent majority of hardworking people who are sick and tired of watching Western nations be destroyed.

Which is why, yesterday, I gave a major keynote speech to the CPAC-GB conference in London — a big meeting for conservatives across America, Britain, and Europe.

There were people from President Trump’s administration, former prime ministers, current ambassadors, Members of Parliament, and more. Nigel Farage, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are giving their speeches today, so it’s a big stage.

I’ll be cascading some short clips from my speech around social media in a couple of weeks but first — exclusively — I wanted to make the full speech available right here for our paid subscribers — who make our work, influence, and reach possible.

It’s fair to say I don’t hold back. I outline the key trends, issues, and explain why, for those of us who want to change the direction of travel, time is rapidly running out.

I also outline two key principles that I think give serious shape and weight to the growing pushback against the establishment.

Our paid subscribers can access and watch the speech below, after the paywall.

And if you’re not yet with us as then now’s a really great time to join, which you can do right here with a 20% discount that will expire on Monday.

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Because aside from being able to access every bit of exclusive content like this, you’ll also be able to join — every week — our live discussions and new group chat.

That’s right.

Our weekly live meeting with paid subscribers will now take place every Monday evening at 7pm UK time so that more of our subscribers who are not working during the day, or who live in North America, can join us, too.

The new Substack lives will start this Monday (there will be no live today).

PLUS I’m opening up a new group chat for our paid subscribers where you can join with me to share comments, ask questions ahead of our weekly lives, and join together in another format to make it a bit more interactive for our paid subscribers.

This will also help inform our writing and the direction of our work.

For instance, this morning I’ve just asked the group for their predictions about how Prime Minister Andy Burnham will do, once he officially begins the role on Monday.

So, in short, there’s a lot of stuff for our paid subscribers who hopefully not only feel a strong sense of community here with us but can see they’re supporting work that is getting the big, counter-cultural messages out there into the wider debate.

So do please consider joining and supporting us — it would really help.

Here’s the speech along with some private thoughts from me on about what I’m trying to get across and achieve: