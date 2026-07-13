Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
3d

Back from your holiday with some positive news Matt……..we have missed you! Now all we have to do is withstand the arrival of the new, unmandated, unwanted, conman of the north to rip some more money from the hard workers and the people who have always paid their own way in life - to predictably give it to the unwanted incomers and the shirkers - thus making these inadequate MP’s feel ideologically glowing with pride in their ‘caring’. Roll on the complete collapse of Labour and a general election….make it soon, I am not getting any younger!

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
3d

Always remember, it's people like us who want to remain a majority in our ancestral homeland, who reject hypa Progressive Liberalism (an acidonourcivilisatio), that reject the normalisation of degeneracy and want law and order back, are the moderate common sense side.

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