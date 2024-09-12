It's not just populists STOKING "misinformation" --it's the elite class
A REMARKABLE revelation in parliament this week
Matt Goodwin's Substack goes to more than 53,200 subscribers from 166 countries around the world
There was a truly REMARKABLE revelation in the UK parliament this week and one you probably missed. But before I tell you about it let’s first remember what is happening right now across the West.
A radicalising elite class —an elite class that’s moved sharply to the cultural left over the last fifteen years, partly in response to things like Brexit and Trump— is blaming any outcome it doesn’t like on so-called “misinformation”.
The narrative goes like this. Ordinary people could not REALLY want to vote for political party and politician X. They could not REALLY want to support policy Y. They could not REALLY want to protest about issue Z. They are just “misinformed”.
They read a “misinformed” tweet. They listened to a “misinformed” populist. They watched a “misinformed” video. They rely too much on “misinformed” social media.
In short, rather than accept that millions of people might not want to live in the kind of society that’s now being imposed on them from above by an out-of-touch, insular, and hyper-liberal if not radically progressive elite class, the members of this ruling class are now smothering themselves in a comfort blanket by portraying voters as irrational, ignorant, “misinformed” lemmings, who are being pushed around by Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin … [insert your preferred villain here].
It’s the populists, in short, who are stoking political chaos and carnage by cultivating and spreading “misinformation” around Western societies. Hence why the elite class is investing so heavily in politically-motivated “fact-checking”, “verifying”, and, as we now see in the UK, a growing clampdown on free speech and free expression. If you can’t change people’s minds, you can at least control the supply of information.
And nowhere is this strategy more visible than on the issue of immigration, where time and time again we are told by politically-motivated journalists, fact-checkers, and the so-called “expert class” that ordinary people expressing concern about this issue simply do not understand the facts and figures. They too are suffering from an outbreak of what we might call “misinformationitis”.
Think mass immigration is worsening the housing crisis? “Misinformed!” Think it’s driving up crime? “Misinformed!” Think it’s weakening the economy? “Misinformed!” Think it’s costing the taxpayer billions in welfare payments? “Misinformed!”
Which brings me back to that REMARKABLE revelation in parliament, which was quietly made by a renegade Conservative Member of Parliament during a committee discussion about immigration, with Nigel Farage and Reform MPs looking on. What was the revelation? Well, brace yourself because there wasn’t one but a series of bombshells, each one more mind-boggling than the last and each one underlining how it’s not populists who are stoking misinformation —it’s the elite class.
The revelations—by the respected and rigorous Neil O’Brien, Conservative MP for Harborough, Oadby, and Wigston—really are devastating.
He pointed to not just a government but an entire political system that is either deliberately concealing masses of information from voters about the impact of immigration, or is doing so through sheer incompetence.
Just look at what he revealed:
The department for Work and Pensions has STOPPED publishing data on welfare claims by nationality, making it impossible for anybody to ascertain the impact of immigration on the welfare system (and the cost)
HMRC have STOPPED publishing information on the tax paid and tax credits received by nationality, again making it impossible to build up an accurate picture of how immigration is impacting on the national economy
the Home Office is now REFUSING to answer detailed questions about the immigration status of people who are imprisoned in UK prisons, making it impossible to gather information on how, if at all, immigration is impacting on crime rates and imprisonment
even worse, the Home Office actually have these data but they are deliberately REFUSING to publish them
the Home Office does NOT collect either nationality or immigration data on those people who are arrested on these islands, again making it impossible for us to know how, if at all, immigration is impacting on crime and social order
the Home Office does NOT reveal, in detail, what it is spending on hotel rooms and accommodation for illegal migrants in the asylum system, once again making it impossible to verify, dispute, or support claims being made
the Home Office says it DOES NOT KNOW how much it is spending on loans to refugees which is, once again, taxpayer money
As I pointed out on Twitter/X, in a tweet which has now been viewed by nearly 400,000 people, this, not populism, is what is breeding distrust among voters.
Either the elite class is completely incompetent, or it is deliberately concealing this information from you, the taxpayer, knowing full well that if this information was collected and released then it would likely confirm people’s suspicions about the damaging effects of illegal and legal immigration on their society –as data in other countries is already doing, including Germany, which I discuss in the piece below.
What we have then is an out-of-touch elite class that is simultaneously accusing voters of suffering “misinformation” while concealing this very information from them! How can ordinary people be misinformed when the state refuses to make critical information like this available to all? What are elites scared of?
If they are so confident in their policy decisions, in their political choices, in their continual assertion that things like immigration are an unalloyed positive for our society then why don’t they just release all the data and let us see it for ourselves?
I think we all know why. Which is why I and others will not stop drawing attention to this glaring hole in the national debate until we get the information, the transparency, and the assessments that the British people, that TAXPAYERS, deserve.
So, what can you do? Well, you could write to your local Member of Parliament and ask them why the above information is not being made public. And you could also explore submitting Freedom of Information requests. Because the status-quo, with the elite class portraying much of the rest of the country as misinformed thickoes while keeping this data and information hidden from them is, clearly, unsustainable.
But this is also bigger than one issue. As I argue in my forthcoming short film, it’s high time that the people who run our country start treating the people who live in our country and are forced to pay the costs of the elite’s disastrous decisions with the respect and decency they deserve. Too many ordinary people are being asked (no, forced) to pay the costs of radical political experiments they neither voted for nor support. The very least the elite class could do is make this information available so we can assess the impact of the decisions that are being forced on the rest of us.
Because, look, if leaders across the West do not want to continue fanning the flames of populism, polarisation, and protest then they urgently need to start treating voters with the respect they deserve —and they could start by making this information available so that we can all have an “informed” debate about what is really happening to our country. Because until they do one point will remain inescapable. It’s not just populists who are stoking “misinformation” —it’s the elite class.
Many years ago I read a shocking article about lax standards and cruelty at abbatoirs. I wrote to my MP. I pointed out it was cruel to slaughter one animal in sight and sound of others queueing up for the same fate. I was told "there is no evidence" this was the case.
That is why they are refusing to collect data. So they can pump out the decades old establishment disinformation that "there is no evidence". And we must remember that the party tells us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears (George Orwell, 1984).
As for "fact checking" and outfits like BBC Verify, we should remember that the Russian word for truth is Pravda. BBC Verify is not unlike the famous Russian publication Komsomolskaya Pravda or "Young Communist Truth".
Because this current Starmer Government is a Marxist one, it is no surprise that it is clamping down and outlawing free speech, because that is the norm for totalitarian governments throughout history. Just look back in anger - the Soviet Union and its satellite states; Nazi Germany; Cambodia under the Khymer Rouge; North Korea; Spain under Franco........ All examples of cruel, despotic regimes that kept their grip on power by controlling the news media and keeping the public in the dark about the true nature of what was being imposed upon them.
In Britain we have the evil Bull***t Broadcasting Corporation, which is the Government's propaganda arm, an organization that is protected by Ofcom, who make it almost impossible to bring a complaint against the BBC (as I have found out) because Ofcom require the complainant to have taken their complaint through many hoops all the way up to the DG, a process that is, frankly, near impossible. Only the BBC is afforded this protection; if it is GB News, then thousands of Leftie complaints are encouraged to go straight to Ofcom. This week the BBC were found to have committed 1500 biased violations when reporting on the Israel/Hamas war, reflecting the Corporations anti-Semetic stance. It stinks, almost as much as Kier Stalin's illegitimate Government, that is imposing Communist policies upon the population, and rewarding the public-service unions with cash, even though 80% of the electorate did not vote for it. I say again, it stinks.