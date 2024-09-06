Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 52,000 subscribers from 166 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X

Sometimes, elections take place elsewhere in the world that tell you a lot about how the public mood is changing. And the state elections that just took place in Germany tell us a great deal —even if the elite class doesn’t want to hear it.

This week, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) stormed to victory in the eastern state of Thuringia and finished second in Saxony.

Despite having the entire weight of the media, political, and cultural class against them —including even the German supermarket equivalent of Waitrose— the AfD won over 30% of the vote in both states.

Together, with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the vote-share for right-wing parties in the two states was over 60%, with the three left-wing parties in the governing coalition all taking a significant battering.

What’s going on?

Well, if you listen to the left-wing Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, he’ll tell you the AfD is “destroying the reputation of Germany” and “dividing society”.

And liberals across the West, meanwhile, will tell you that we are returning to the 1930s, catastrophising about the return of the Third Reich because, to be blunt, that’s the only argument they seem to have left.

But this is all nonsense.

Why? Because the judgement of ordinary, hard-working, tax-paying German people could not be more clear.

They’ve had enough of the policies of the elite class —especially the policies of mass immigration and open borders— destroying and dividing their country.

And they have good reason to think this way.

Just look at what’s been taking place in Germany. And before I go into the detail I need to warn you this is horrific and outrageous in equal measure.