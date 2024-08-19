Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 45,000 subscribers across 160 countries, and thousands of paying supporters who help spread the word. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

The UK’s general election was only held last month but already the tide is turning, leaving Keir Starmer, the new Labour government, and much of the surrounding elite class that dominate the institutions dangerously out of touch with the British people.

That’s the conclusion you’d draw were you to look at the very latest evidence, released over the weekend, on how the British people are thinking and feeling.

You won’t hear this among the people who run the country, of course —the politicians, unelected experts, commentators, and others who have spent much of the last month gushing about the return of “stable”, “moderate”, “responsible”, “grown up” politics—only to then watch the country be engulfed by rioting and protests.

But the fact of the matter, if you look closely, is that the wheels are already coming off this new Labour government —much as I warned they would before the election.

Already, for a start, Keir Starmer’s leadership ratings are crashing, despite only having been in Number 10 Downing Street for a few weeks. While Starmer’s ratings were never strong to begin with, since the election they’ve nose-dived.

Over the weekend, polling company Opinium became the latest to record a sharp drop in the British people’s approval of their new prime minister. Since the election, his net rating has crashed by an astonishing 26 points (!), falling from PLUS 18 to MINUS 6.

YouGov also have Starmer’s ratings down from MINUS 3 to MINUS 16. If his rating keeps heading south he’ll soon be in Prince Harry territory.

Public approval of the Labour Party, too, is also sharply down since the election.

YouGov have public approval of Labour down from +1 at the start of July to -14 today, while the few polls that track how people plan to vote also have the party down.

Revealingly, too, when voters were asked this weekend whether they think the current government led by Keir Starmer and Labour has been “a success” only 35% said yes.

Sure, it’s early days and things might change.

But the key point is if there ever was a honeymoon period for Starmer’s Labour government then it’s most definitely over. Because the mood out there in the country, the mood among the British people, is darkening.

And I think I know why.

There’s no doubt part of the story is about a Labour leader and a Labour Party that were never that popular to begin with. Labour won the election because the people rejected the Tories, not because they embraced Starmer’s party.

Throw in a continuing and severe cost-of-living crisis, ongoing cuts to the country’s already dire public services, a sluggish economy, and mass rioting and protests and it’s not hard to see why the incumbent Labour government is already taking a hit.

But there’s something else going on here. Something deeper, something more profound, is now also on the move, even if Keir Starmer, Labour, and the elite class refuse to acknowledge it and talk openly about it.

What is it?

It concerns the one issue that the British people now say is the most important issue facing Britain, the issue they put above the economy, the National Health Service, and crime, the issue which underpinned the unrest that just swept across England.

You guessed it –it’s about immigration.

Remarkably, while you won’t hear this in Westminster or among the elite class, almost every polling company now has immigration as the NUMBER ONE issue in Britain.

I did warn this would happen.

In the aftermath of the vote for Brexit, in 2016, I warned the political class that if they did not heed one of the key messages behind that vote —that people want lower immigration—then that anger and frustration would return with a vengeance.

And that’s exactly what’s happening today.

For the first time since the vote for Brexit, immigration is back to being the top issue for ALL Brits, driven by a palpable sense that both illegal and legal immigration are completely out of control, are damaging the fabric of the country, and have been put on steroids by an elite class that, put simply, lied to the British people.

As polling over the weekend shows, the British people have not only become more concerned about immigration but also more sceptical about how, in the eyes of many, these profound demographic shifts are transforming their country for the worse.

They say immigration is too high, for a start.

This weekend, Opinium found that exactly two-thirds of all people in the country think the current level of immigration is “too high” — a view that even a majority of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party voters share.

While the elite class celebrate how immigration is changing Britain, only 22% of ordinary people share their view that the current level is “about right” or “too low”.

Let me put that another way —only about one in five people in the country support the status-quo that’s being imposed on them from above.

A loose alliance of Labour MPs, big business, and the elite class, in other words, are now woefully out of touch with much of the country that surrounds them.

And this is not the only evidence.

Another major polling company, YouGov, regularly ask the British people whether they think immigration has been too high, too low, or about right.

And in their most recent poll they find the share who think immigration is “too high” just hit a new record high of 66%, while not even one in five people, just 17%, think the current level is “about right”.

Once again, members of the elite class who sit on Twitter/X every day, cheering on the policy of mass immigration while berating anybody and everybody who does not agree with them, only represent a small minority of the country.

And they should be regularly reminded of that fact.

Most people in this country, a large and overwhelming majority, do not support the status-quo. They are unhappy and they want change.

And this, too, cannot be repeated enough.

Nor are these the only signs the British are more sceptical about the population explosion that’s unfolding around them, leaving many areas unrecognisable.

When they were asked, this weekend, what they think the government’s policy on immigration should be, the most popular answer was not maintain the status-quo, or adopt even more liberal policies.

Nope. It was: “restrict levels of immigration to below a set number, even if it means preventing some people entry who would otherwise have the right to come to the UK”.

And when they were asked what impact immigration is having on the economy, public services, and cultural life, they were visibly gloomy.

Consistently, the number who said immigration is having a negative impact was bigger than the number who said it is having a positive impact.

The British people, in other words, are quickly turning off mass immigration —although, curiously, these findings did not make it into Opinium’s press release.

There are certainly big differences among the various tribes in British politics.

Only 20% of Conservative voters, and just 12% of Reform voters think immigration is good for the economy, compared to 44% of Labour voters and 53% of Lib Dems.

And only 15% of Conservatives, and 9% of Reformers, think immigration is enriching Britain’s cultural life, compared to 45% of Labour voters, and 48% of Lib Dems.

But while Conservatives and Reformers are utterly convinced the policy of mass immigration is damaging Britain, nowhere is there an outpouring of strong public enthusiasm for this policy.

Only a radical minority support it.

When pollsters YouGov, too, regularly ask the British people whether immigration has been good or bad for the country, the share who say “mostly bad” has climbed from 25% at the time of Boris Johnson’s victory, in 2019, to a record high of 38%, today.

At the same time, the share of people who think immigration has been “mostly good” for the country has collapsed from 30% to a near-record low of just 22%.

Once again, only about one in five people in Britain are passionately supportive of current immigration policy, while most of those —ensconced as they are in professional jobs in universities, corporations, the BBC, charities, museums and galleries— will never feel the negative effects of the policy they are advocating.

Why? Because they belong to the luxury belief class, advocating ideas and policies like mass immigration which bring them status and brownie points from other elites at little cost to themselves, which make them feel fashionable and morally righteous at middle-class dinner parties, but which simultaneously inflict higher costs on the working-class and all those who simply want to protect the things they love by slowing the pace of immigration, like their identity, culture, values, and ways of life.

These things matter to people. But they clearly do not matter anywhere as much to Keir Starmer, the new Labour government, and an elite class that are now dangerously disconnected detached from much of the rest of the country —a country in which most people are fed-up and frustrated with an extreme policy that’s being imposed on them in top-down fashion, with little debate, and no real democratic mandate.

Which brings me back to why I think the new Labour government is in trouble. At exactly the same time as Starmer’s Labour is embarking on what I call the “extreme policy of mass immigration”, many ordinary British and English people are concluding that this policy is now damaging their country —damaging their economy, damaging their cultural life, damaging their public services.

At the election last month, Starmer’s Labour did all it could to downplay the issue that’s now become the most important of all to the British people. While Labour talked in vague terms about wanting to “smash the gangs” to address illegal migration while reducing overall levels of legal immigration, since taking office it has instead continued to put both illegal and legal immigration on steroids, having no serious plan for the former while ushering in policies that will further liberalise the latter.

And now all this is happening at the same time as the British people are becoming more concerned and sceptical about how this elite project is impacting their country. This, more than anything helps to explain why Starmer and Labour are now taking a hit in the polls and why the public is already starting to turn against the new government —a government that was never that popular to begin with but now risks seriously alienating a vast swathe of the country over a policy that is deeply unpopular.

And you know what? I think this could be just the start of a major rebellion and one that could easily destroy not just the incumbent Labour government but much of the established political class which presided over this disastrous policy for much of the last thirty years. The British people are watching closely and have clearly had enough —the only question is whether Starmer’s Labour and the elite class have noticed.

