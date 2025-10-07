Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 86,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, architects of the ‘Boriswave’

Support Our Work

If there is just one word that explains the strange death of the British Tory party, as it gathers for its annual conference in Manchester, then it is this —the Boriswave.

The ‘Boriswave’, the mass influx of nearly four million immigrants, unleashed by Boris Johnson and the post-2019 Tories, is the main reason why countless voters have since abandoned the Tories and switched to Nigel Farage and Reform.

And now the Boriswave looks set to also become a major battle line between Reform and Labour at the next general election.

On one side, Nigel Farage and Reform argue there was no democratic mandate for this wholesale transformation of British society, and so the Boriswave should be reversed by scrapping the right of migrants to remain in Britain indefinitely and, going forward, restricting welfare benefits and social housing for British people only.

If the millions of Boriswave migrants want to stay in Britain then they should simply apply for a five-year renewable visa that will require them to speak English properly, have a clean criminal record, and contribute to the economy by working rather than relying on welfare.

On the other side, Keir Starmer and Labour, while talking about the need to lengthen the period of time before migrants get the right to remain in Britain indefinitely, and tightening up a few conditions, accept the Boriswave and argue the millions of migrants who arrived from 2021 onwards should be allowed to stay indefinitely.

It is this debate over the Boriswave that will, mark my words, become a major point of debate ahead of the next election, determining who governs this country.

Which is why, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, Keir Starmer and Labour are already relentlessly attacking Nigel Farage and Reform on this issue, telling the British people Reform want to “deport people who work in our National Health Service, are teachers in our schools, and who contribute to the economy”. This is all part of Labour’s attempts to stop Nigel Farage getting into Number 10 Downing Street.

But is this really true? Is the Boriswave comprised of people who are propping up the NHS, schools, and making a net contribution to the UK economy?

The answer is no —it’s not true at all.

Keir Starmer and the Labour Party are gaslighting you once again.

To show you why, and get well ahead of where the debate is about to go, I‘ve put together ten mind-boggling facts about the Boriswave that Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and the Tories definitely won’t tell you, Keir Starmer and the Labour Party would rather you didn’t know at all, and Nigel Farage and Reform will soon be talking a great deal about … Just trust me, these ten points will all become central to the next general election and who wins it.

We need millions of Boriswave migrants for the National Health Service, right? Wrong. This is a lie. Only 1 in 40 of the 4.3 million Boriswave visas went to people working as doctors and nurses in the NHS. Overall, just 2.3% of all work visas —and 0.7% of all visas—went to medical doctors. For nurses, just 5.6% of work visas went to nurses and just 1.8% of all visas. Keir Starmer and Labour want you to believe we need Boriswave migrants to keep the lights on in the NHS but this is, put simply, a lie. It is not true. This also distracts you from another huge scandal, which nobody in Westminster wants you to know about. While Keir Starmer and even Boris Johnson tell you we need Boriswave migrants for the NHS, what they ignore is the fact that, each year, British medical schools and the NHS reject thousands of British students, who either applied to UK medical schools or were trained in them because NHS bureaucrats and government officials find it easier to rely on cheaper and often less well-qualified migrant workers from abroad. If the NHS desperately needs migrant workers then why did half of all resident doctors who finished their foundation training here in Britain, in 2025, not have a specialty medical job to go onto? The answer is that after recent changes UK graduates lost their priority for training posts against foreign doctors, which is, once again, outrageous. Or ask yourself why, in 2024, did the UK produce only 9,285 trained doctors while registering nearly 20,000 from overseas, with nearly 17,000 of these overseas doctors poached from low-income countries such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Egypt, where training is much less rigorous and standards are lower? The answer is because The Blob would rather import cheaper workers than train up our own British students. No other major country in the world does this. In other words, we are often forcing the British people to send billions in foreign-aid to so-called ‘red list’ countries across Asia and Africa while simultaneously stripping them of their medical professionals. It is insane, not to mention unethical. We need millions of Boriswave migrants for the social care system, right? Wrong again. If you look at what happened, between 2021 and 2025, of the 694,294 Boriswave visas that were issued for the health and social care system, an astonishing 408,277, or 59% of them, went to the relatives of social care workers, not workers. The British people, in other words, despite never having voted for this to begin with, have been forced to subsidise a ridiculous Ponzi scheme, whereby the social care system relies on cheap migrant workers, typically from outside Europe, rather than paying social care workers in Britain properly, while most of the people who came into this country with a social care visa were not even working in care homes at all —they merely happened to be related to a worker while it is the hardworking British taxpayer who ends up subsidising them. This is also insane. Far from strengthening the NHS and social care, the sheer insanity of the Boriswave has exposed Britain, and vulnerable British people, to fraud, malpractice, and incompetence —which, again, you will not hear about on BBC Verify. Such as the test centre in Ibadan, Nigeria, which in 2024 was found to be providing fraudulent qualifications. At least 719 people, nearly 2% of all Nigerians on the health and social care visa, were frauds, but went on to look after some of our most vulnerable people as NHS nurses and midwives. In 2022 alone, there was a 606% increase in the number of modern slavery cases in the care sector, with more than 700 potential victims. And only last week, The Times discovered medical professionals who had been banned from practicing overseas have been cleared to treat British patients in the NHS. How is this right or fair? Why aren’t Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer talking about this? The Boriswave pushed Britain into an enormous ‘population trap’, whereby the scale and speed of demographic change into Britain is now massively outstripping the capacity of the state to provide functioning public services. Between 2021 and 2024, alone, gross immigration added 4.5 million people and net migration, meaning the number of people arriving minus the number leaving, was close to 3 million. In other words, roughly 1 in every 25 people living in Britain today arrived in the country in just the last four years. In 2022, the population increased by 658,000 people. In 2023, by another 890,000. And in 2024, by another 755,000. These are the largest single-year increases in the population since population records began in the year 1701. The Boriswave, in other words, delivered the biggest population increase in history, despite nobody in the country ever having voted for it in the first place.

And here are another five utterly shocking facts …