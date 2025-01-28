Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 68,900 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

The horrific atrocities in Southport and the horrors of the rape gangs are going to be used to justify a sharp clamp down on free speech and free expression.

That’s the conclusion you’d draw were you to read a bombshell new document from the Home Office, which was leaked to British newspapers last night.

The report, commissioned by Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, after the unrest last summer, throws full light on how those at the very heart of the state really think.

Just like in the aftermath of the immigration protests last summer, when Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper rushed to curb free speech, the shocking document from the Home Office pulls back the curtain to reveal the instinctive impulse of the state bureaucracy.

While some of the report’s recommendations have since been rejected by ministers, it is essential reading because it shows us all what the woke bureaucrats at the epicentre of power think —and what they think is horrifying and Orwellian in equal measure.

Some of what I’m about to write is, frankly, outrageous, something that would look more at home in North Korea than modern Britain.

According to the leaked document, public claims of ‘two-tier policing’ —the idea that police treat some groups in British society more favourably than others—are “an extreme right-wing narrative”.

That’s right.

If you happened to ask why the police were so soft on anti-Semitic extremists and Islamist sympathisers marching through the streets of London but so tough on British people who protested about mass immigration then you are a “right-wing extremist”.

What about discussing the rape gangs —the most horrific scandal in our entire national history, which has also been revealed in multiple independent reports?

Well, according to woke bureaucrats in the Home Office, that’s “far-right” too.

Right-wing extremists, they tell us, “frequently exploit” the rape of young white girls by organised Pakistani Muslim gangs —which the report actually describes as “alleged group-based sexual abuse” (!)—to promote “anti-Muslim sentiment”.

Remember, this document wasn’t written years or decades ago —it was written by civil servants just a few months ago, after many investigations into the rape gangs.

In fact, read the key lines for yourself:

“Right-wing extremists frequently exploit cases of alleged group-based sexual abuse to promote anti-Muslim sentiment as well as related anti-government and anti-‘political correctness’ narratives.”

That’s right —what matters more to woke state bureaucrats —as I’ve written before—is not protecting thousands of young white British girls from being raped and assaulted by organised anti-White Pakistani Muslim gangs but, instead, protecting minority groups from any perceived ‘emotional harm', in this case “Islamophobia”.

Unbelievable.

And that’s not all.

Much like we saw in the aftermath of the immigration protests last summer, the report demands an increase in the recording of the deeply Orwellian “non-crime hate incidents”, whereby citizens have black marks put on their record merely for voicing or expressing alternative views and based on how others perceive those views, including what they might say or write in the privacy of their own homes.

Worryingly, the report demands that a code of conduct that was introduced by the previous Tory government, which orders police to only record these totalitarian non-crime hate incidents if there is a “serious risk of harm”, is removed.

In other words, woke bureaucrats at the heart of the British state want to make it even easier to chill if not stamp out free speech in modern Britain, leaving everybody fearful of what they say in case somebody else perceives it to be in any way “offensive”.

The leaked report also makes clear that people who run the British state ultimately want to bring in a number of other deeply authoritarian measures.

They want to give longer prison sentences to anybody convicted of violating similarly vague and authoritarian ‘hate laws’, which are used to try and control the national conversation and stigmatise views that challenge the Officially Approved Narrative.

They want to brand what they call the ‘spreading of misinformation’ as another example of ‘extremism’ when, in reality, as we’ve seen in recent months, what the elite class defines as ‘misinformation’ often ends up being entirely correct information.

It just so happens to be information the elite class don’t want to confront.

Like all those people who wondered after the Southport atrocities whether they might have something to do with Islamist ideology, mass immigration, and importing countless young men from high conflict societies who are more prone to violence.

At the time, they were criticised by Keir Starmer for sharing ‘misinformation’, and by his deputy Angela Rayner for sharing ‘fake news’ and ‘conspiracy theories’.

But what many of them were saying, many of whom would now be severely punished by the state under these new draconian recommendations, was entirely correct.

Would the state, for example, have punished Nigel Farage who was widely criticised at the time for spreading ‘conspiracy theories’ when what he suggested —that the truth was being withheld from the British people—also turned out to be entirely correct?

And, much like Keir Starmer after Southport, state bureaucrats also want to adopt a much broader and even more vague definition of “extremism”, one that will clearly be used to silence and stigmatise entirely legitimate but also alternative views.

Extremists, the report argues, should not be defined by specific ideologies, such as Islamism or the far right, but rather “behaviours and activity of concern”.

What state bureaucrats want to do —and this is crucial— is move to what they call “a more harms-based approach”, based on the idea “that extremist ideologies alone do not always result in violence or harm”.

Read between the lines.

What it means is that the guiding priority here is to ensure that minorities do not experience emotional “harm” and so entirely non-violent views and ideas will be severely curtailed in order to protect minorities from this “harm”.

This is Woke 101 —an ideology that will always sacrifice free speech, free expression, and our right to debate key issues in our society on the altar of protecting what it views as sacred minority groups from experiencing any “harm”.

It is fundamentally illiberal and poses a major threat to our way of life.

It’s all part of an attempt among the elite class to redefine “extremism” —to make it so broad and vague that it encompasses alternative but entirely legitimate views which happen to challenge the Officially Approved Narrative among this class.

Critical of mass uncontrolled immigration?

Sceptical of the visibly failing state policy of multiculturalism?

Wondering if Islam really is compatible with the West, including its strong emphasis on free speech, individual rights, legal independence, and rights for sexual minorities?

Want to talk about the industrial-scale rape of white girls by Pakistani Muslim gangs?

Want to discuss the growing pile of evidence which makes clear that the state policy of mass, uncontrolled immigration is making us poorer, not richer?

Well, congratulations.

Welcome to the club.

Because now, in the eyes of the state, you’re a right-wing extremist now.