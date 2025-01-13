Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 67,500 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I’ve spent years exposing the rise of cancel culture and efforts to curb free speech across the Western world, including on this very Substack.

The situation in the UK today is particularly dire. Not a day goes go by without somebody losing their job for saying or doing the ‘wrong’ thing.

Just this week, for example, we discovered that a housing officer from one of the largest housing associations in the country is being forced to take a case to the Employment Tribunal after he was fired from his job.

The reason?

He is a candidate for Reform and had previously re-posted a cartoon, by well-known cartoonist Matt, from the Telegraph.

Thankfully, he is now being supported by the Free Speech Union in his litigation.

But to have lost his job over being a candidate for a mainstream party and re-posting content from a broadsheet newspaper is terrifying.

And other recent events suggest this is just the tip of a much larger, a much deeper, and a very sinister iceberg.

What I’m about to share with you goes down as one of the most egregious and ludicrous examples of cancel culture that I have ever come across.

And that’s saying something.

As Elon Musk wrote when he discovered my first post about this on X, this is “insane”. So buckle up for a story which proves that freedom of thought, along with free speech, is now under threat of extinction in modern day Britain.

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) is the professional membership body for speech and language therapists in the UK.

It has over 20,000 members, who work in both the private sector, as well as the NHS. Its Patron is the Duchess of Cambridge.

The importance of the work of such therapists cannot be overstated, as they assist adults and children with issues relating to speech, language, communication, eating, drinking and swallowing.

Children who have autism, hearing loss, learning difficulties, stammering, and other conditions, may end up being reliant on a speech and language therapist.

But, worryingly, according to the RCSLT, there is a current waiting list of over 76,000 children seeking to see a speech and language therapist across the country.

In fact, the situation is so dire that its CEO recently said: “Speech and language therapy services are close to breaking point”.

One might have hoped, therefore, that the RCSLT’s focus would be on filling posts and reducing backlogs for suffering children. If only.

In late 2024, a group of speech and language therapists, calling themselves the ‘Anti Racism Action Collective’ discovered, after trawling through their CEO, Steve Jamieson’s, X account that he was, shock horror, ‘following’ Tommy Robinson.

To these activists masquerading as clinicians, this was simply unforgivable.

So, they wrote a letter to the Board of Trustees of the RCSLT, demanding an apology but, not only this, demanding that the CEO resign.

They described what had happened as “distressing” and claimed that “a follow from the leader of a responsible professional body becomes an endorsement”.

When I first came across this story, I was in such a state of disbelief that I had to go back and re-read it multiple times, to ensure I’d understood it correctly.

Jamieson had not met with Tommy Robinson. He had not publicly supported Tommy Robinson. He had not re-posted Tommy Robinson. He had not liked a post by Tommy Robinson. He had simply followed Tommy Robinson on X, from a personal account.

Whatever you think about Tommy Robinson, for a group of supposed professionals to be up in arms over their CEO merely following somebody is utterly bonkers.

We all follow a variety of people, primarily to keep up with important global news, given that so much of our lives are conducted online these days. To follow somebody does not for one second suggest an endorsement of what that person stands for.

At present, Prime Minister Keir Starmer follows several unsavoury characters who hold high-profile positions in global politics. He must do, to keep abreast of what is going on in the world. Should he be kicked out of 10 Downing Street for this?

Of course not.

What this is doing, essentially, is punishing people for thought crimes, without even knowing what they think.

Now, one would have hoped that, being met with such an outlandish complaint, the Board of Trustees would have given it short shrift.

But, unfortunately, they did the complete opposite.

Get this. They instigated an investigation into the ‘actions’ of their CEO.

They established a ‘sub-committee’ of Board members, tasked with conducting “evidence-gathering and fact-finding”.

Following on from this, a barrister from Littleton Chambers was appointed and paid an undisclosed sum of money to conduct an ‘independent investigation’.

These steps were taken, according to the RCSLT, to reflect “the gravity of the situation and our commitment to being an inclusive organisation where all voices deserve to be heard”.

The fact that they cannot see the blatant irony in what they have written is staggering.

Perhaps this should come as no great surprise, given the make-up of senior leaders at the RCSLT. Many of them use pronouns in their emails. Some have blue hair. There is much talk about ‘Pride Networks’. The Chair of the Board, Irma Donaldson, speaks of her work with ‘NHS Ready to Rise’ – “a collective of senior staff working to influence change in the NHS for staff from a minoritised ethnic background.”

Anyway, earlier this month, the RCSLT published its ‘findings’, which are laughable. Read them for yourself:

“The CEO’s personal account was following Tommy Robinson on X. With the information and data available, it was not technically possible to determine exactly how, why, or when the follow occurred, but on the balance of probabilities it was deemed that this was an accidental follow (as opposed to a hack) of which the CEO was unaware.”

I dread to think how much time and money this cost, in an organisation that is already complaining about stretched funding and resources.

Most chilling of all – even though they deemed the ‘following’ to be purely accidental, along with much self-flagellation, they ordered the CEO, Steve Jamieson, to “apologise for his actions”. This is truly Orwellian.

What did Mr. Jamieson do?

He capitulated, in the worst way possible.

He published a public apology to all members of his organisation for the “upset, distress, fear and anger that this caused”. He finished by stating: “I recognise I have let you down and I am truly sorry.”

Reading this without knowing the full picture, one might have assumed that Mr. Jamieson had engaged in fraud, or sexual assault, or something of that nature. But all he had done is followed somebody on X.

I feel a great deal of empathy towards Mr Jamieson and the position he was put in by his own organisation. However, this empathy quickly dissipates when I consider the impact that his caving-in will have on more junior staff, when the baying mob eventually comes for them —which, inevitably, they will do.

How I wish he had held his head high, proclaimed he had done nothing wrong and threatened to see them before the Employment Tribunal if they tried to pull any more of this funny business.

The fact that Mr Jamieson tried to explain away his ‘following’ of Tommy Robinson with a concocted story that his X account must have been “hacked”, tells us the lengths he was prepared to go to rid the mob from his front door.

He has since deleted his personal account on X.

When I broke the story on X, public outrage ensued. Over 10 million people viewed my writing and thousands upon thousands of angry comments followed.

I was heartened to see the British public reject this form of cancel culture, including those who are diametrically opposed to everything Tommy Robinson says or does.

Yet, the RCSLT doubled down.

In response to the uproar, they attempted to justify the investigation, on the basis that the “associated costs were tightly controlled and deemed necessary to ensure the investigation was properly conducted.”

It is truly pathetic. The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists exists to facilitate the speech of others, not to police it.

Make no mistake.

Free thought and free speech are genuinely under threat in the UK, spurred on by our trigger-happy Labour government and authoritarian prime minister.

We must do something about this and fast, before we lose them forever.

