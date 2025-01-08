Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 66,800 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Let me say something that will not strike the vast majority of normal people in this country as controversial but which Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and many radical progressives like him will struggle to accept.

It is not racist to care about the mass rape of white girls by Pakistani Muslim men.

That’s right.

It is not racist to care about what is an empirical fact —that Pakistani Muslim men are disproportionately more likely to rape, sexually abuse, and harass white girls.

This is not a ‘conspiracy theory’. It is not ‘anti-Muslim hatred’. It is not ‘Islamophobia’. It is not a ‘dog-whistle’. It is not ‘xenophobia’. It is neither a legacy of imperial racism nor a by-product of Enoch Powell or Elon Musk. It is an established empirical fact.

Now, were we living in some other galaxy then I would not need to say this. Because in that other galaxy Prime Minister Keir Starmer just gave a speech to the nation in which he demonstrated that he and his Labour Party understand the gravity of the issue and how normal people out there are thinking and feeling about it.

A speech in which Keir Starmer demonstrates that he understands how truly horrific this scandal is. A speech in which he calls out exactly what lies behind this scandal —anti-White racism—and makes it clear that by launching a fresh national inquiry his Labour government will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and justice.

A speech in which he says what is immediately obvious to anybody who has looked at the past inquiries into the mass rape gangs —they are not focused enough, they are too local, and they are not broad enough to deal with what is very clearly a systemic national scandal and one that is almost certainly still going on today.

A speech in which he openly acknowledges that the last national inquiry into rape gangs, in 2022, which his Labour MPs are today using as the reason why they will not commit to a fresh national inquiry, is riddled with serious problems.

Like the fact it had only one thematic report on organised sexual abuse networks which included the rape gangs as an aside, was not specifically about the rape gang scandal at all, looked at only six areas that did not have major rape gangs (while an estimated fifty towns across England and Wales have been affected by them), only mentioned hotbeds of rape gang activity like Rotherham once, only mentioned Rochdale in reference to paedophile Lib Dem MP Cyril Smith, did not mention Telford at all —where an estimated 1,000 victims were raped and abused—and did not even recommend punishment for the authorities that failed our children.

A speech in which Starmer recognises the depth of feeling on this issue by saying he will start to draw clear lines in the sand by making an example of people who come into this country, break our laws and rape our children by deporting dual nationals convicted of this heinous crime rather than letting them walk the streets in the very same towns where they abused their victims and where their victims still live.

And a speech in which Starmer does what everybody in this country would ordinarily expect their prime minister to do at a moment like this —look into the camera, look into the eyes of the British people, and say ‘I’m sorry —I’m sorry on behalf of all the prime ministers, all the politicians, all the police officers, all the local councillors (including the many Labour ones) and all the social workers for allowing our children to be raped, abused, and trafficked and then, just as worse, for how they all just looked the other way in fear of being called a ‘racist’, an ‘Islamophobe’, upsetting ‘community relations’ and violating ‘political correctness’.

But that’s not the speech Keir Starmer gave. Not at all.

Because, unfortunately, we’re not living in that other galaxy; we’re living right here in Starmer Land —a curious, strange place where our supposed leader and his Labour government are seemingly incapable of relating to the general public.

What we got yesterday, and what we will see today when Labour MPs are whipped to vote against a fresh national inquiry into the rape gangs crisis, is classic Starmer.

A bone-headed refusal to deal with the underlying issues while casually deriding millions of people who do care about these issues as ‘far right’ and politicians and commentators who ask difficult questions about them as ‘amplifying the far right’, all of which is dressed up in Starmer’s misplaced sense of moral righteousness.

This is not just how Starmer views the issue; it is how radical progressives who dominate the Labour Party, the BBC, a large part of the media class, and many of the most important and influential institutions in this country see the issue, too.

In the radical progressive mindset, reflected in the likes of Starmer, Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips, and Sadiq Khan, not to mention Alastair Campbell, Rory Stewart, Emily Maitlis, and Lewis Goodall, among countless others, the only thing that matters is that all racial, sexual, and gender minorities be considered ‘sacred’ and protected from ‘emotional harm’ while the majority is considered problematic, suspicious, dangerous.

It is, in short, a new religion among the elite class in this country but one that is also incapable of processing and navigating a horrific scandal like the rape gangs. Why? Because the rape gangs turn the ‘minorities good, majority bad’ progressive reflex on its head, making it clear that the main threat in society comes not from the white majority but the Pakistani Muslim minority, which we now know has been raping, assaulting, and abusing white working-class children for decades.

This flies in the face of the radical progressive worldview, which as Professor Eric Kaufmann points out, is completely organised around the ‘sacralisation of minorities’ —in other words, viewing all minorities as virtuous and sacred while instinctively viewing people from the white majority as fundamentally threatening.

This is why radical progressives are obsessed with the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion agenda, which they impose on public institutions and the wider culture. Whereas ‘Diversity’ and ‘Equality’ mean enforcing equal outcomes by discriminating against the white majority, ‘Inclusion’ means excluding all those who challenge the new religion by censoring free speech, imposing speech codes and hate laws, expanding ‘non-crime hate incidents’, locking people up for what they write on social media, plotting to “kill” social media platforms like Elon Musk’s X, which give voice to alternative viewpoints, and repackaging perfectly legitimate views as ‘far right’ and ‘Islamophobic’, terms that are also expanded to try and stigmatise normal people.

Indeed, one big reason why progressives cannot stand Elon Musk and would much rather devote their speeches, podcasts, and television shows to obsessing about Elon Musk rather than exploring the issue at hand —namely, the mass rape of young white girls— is precisely because Musk prevents them from controlling and censoring the public square and the supply of information. He is creating space for people to challenge the Officially Approved Narrative and they hate it. They absolutely hate it.

And this worldview is why radical progressives also spend their time trying to ‘level down’ the white majority, reframing their supposedly ‘racist’ identity, culture and history as a source of shame, embarrassment and guilt while deriding and discrediting all those who challenge their ‘minorities good, majority bad’ reflex.

We saw this when those early renegade journalists and Labour politicians who first highlighted the rape gangs scandal in the early 2000s and 2010s were derided by an alliance of Labour MPs, ‘anti-racism’ groups, and academics as ‘racist’ and ‘Islamophobic’.

But we also see it today, not only in Starmer’s instinctive reaction to lump this issue in with ‘the far right’ but across much of the progressive media class, too, where the BBC, Channel 4, print media, and flagship programmes such as Coronation Street have clearly sought to prioritise documentaries about white girls who lied about the rape gangs, storylines about white-on-white grooming, and invested more energy in discussing the murder of one African American man in Minneapolis or scandals like Grenfell and Windrush than deal fully and frankly with Pakistani Muslim rape gangs and the widespread abuse of young white working-class girls right here in Britain.

This is why progressive outputs like the Rest is Politics and the NewsAgents podcasts would much rather obsess about the supposed bogeyman Elon Musk than reflect on the questions that really matter here.

Why do so many Pakistani Muslim men rape and abuse white girls? What does Islam have to do with this? Why has the Pakistani Muslim community remained silent? What does this tell us about our failing model of multiculturalism and integration? Why did so many people in positions of power fail or refuse to do anything about it?

Progressives cannot engage fully with these questions because to do so would shatter their entire worldview. Instead, bizarrely, the likes of former BBC journalist and Labour activist Lewis Goodall proclaim this was ‘Keir Starmer’s best day since becoming prime minister’. Seriously. Meanwhile, middle-class left-wing feminists similarly downplay the rather awkward question of why did the entire #MeToo movement say next to nothing at all about the abuse of white working-class women?

So what we get, instead is a strategy to deflect, downplay, and discredit —deflect from the issue, downplay its significant, and discredit all those who talk about. And it is a strategy which Keir Starmer is continuing today by refusing to address the underlying issue by calling for a fresh inquiry while deriding millions, once again, as we saw in the aftermath of the immigration protests last summer, as ‘far right’.

The only problem, however, is that by doing so Starmer is demonstrating to the entire country exactly why the British state and people in power failed to deal with the rape gangs crisis in the first place —because they were terrified of being branded ‘far right’, ‘racist’, and accused of violating progressive norms. We can all see this. We can all see what led to this scandal being covered up for so long. The only people who apparently cannot see this are Keir Starmer, Labour MPs, and radical progressives.

So let me just end by saying this. It is not ‘far right’, ‘Islamophobic’ or ‘hateful’ to talk openly and honestly about the mass rape of white girls by Pakistani Muslim men. It is not ‘far right’ to ask why our elected politicians failed so visibly on this issue. And it is not ‘far right’ to demand a fresh national inquiry into what will go down as the biggest scandal in our national history, or to demand (in my view) the deportation of convicted dual national groomers who should be removed from our country and that British nationals who engage in this activity be given life sentences without parole.

None of this is ‘far right’. It is common sense. It is what the vast majority of people in this country would support. And it is what they expect to see from their so-called leaders. I know this. You know this. The only people who clearly don’t know this are Keir Starmer, the Labour government, and the radical progressive elite class.

