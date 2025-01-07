Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 66,500 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments, go Live with Matt every Friday, and know you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.

One of the most infuriating things in politics is when leaders accuse voters of “misinformation” while simultaneously hiding information from them.

You see it all the time.

On mass immigration. On crime. And, as we’ve been reminded this week, on the rape gangs scandal that’s currently engulfing Britain.

Such is the disdain and contempt with which politicians and civil servants treat ordinary people nowadays that rather than be transparent, open, and honest about what information they have they either conceal it or refuse to collect.

Only yesterday, for example, the Home Office refused to publish information about the number of utterly depraved rape gang members who have been deported out of the country —a policy that was first advocated right here on this Substack.

At the same time, Keir Starmer’s Labour government has just refused to launch a fresh national inquiry into the shocking rape gangs that would yield crucial new information about what is a truly national scandal —especially in areas that have so far escaped scrutiny, no doubt because Labour MPs are terrified about what such an inquiry might find has been going on —is still going on?—in many Labour-held areas.

What all this reflects is a concerted attempt by the elite class, by the British state, to conceal information and data which might challenge or completely undermine what we might call the ‘Officially Approved Narrative’.

The narrative which tells you mass immigration is only ever positive, multiculturalism is working just fine, and the people who are imposing these things on everybody else know exactly what they’re doing.

But do they? Do they really?

Not so, suggests a damning new study, the first major investigation of immigration and crime which has tracked down crucial information.

Based on freedom of information requests that were painstakingly submitted to dozens of police authorities across the country, many of which were sitting on lots of information but refusing to release it, the findings, compiled by the Centre for Migration Control, make for grim reading.

Look away now if you are of the ‘diversity is our strength’ mindset. Here are the key findings which underline what is really happening on Britain’s streets:

Foreign nationals in Britain are more than three times as likely to be arrested for sexual offences as British citizens

More than 9,000 foreign nationals were arrested for sexual offences in the first 10 months of last year across England and Wales

The 9,055 foreign national arrests for sex offences works out at a rate of 164.6 per 100,000 of the population, compared with 48 per 100,000 for British people.

In London, foreign nationals account for two-thirds (67%) of all sex offence arrests.

Foreigners are 3.5 times as likely to be arrested for sex offences as British suspects

For all crimes, foreign nationals were arrested at twice the rate of Brits

Overall, more than 131,000 foreign nationals were arrested in the first ten months of last year

While foreigners make up 9 per cent of the population, they account for 16.1 per cent of the total number of arrests

Albanians were the most likely to be arrested, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Algerians and Somalians. There were 48 nationalities with a higher arrest rate per 1,000 of their populations than British suspects.

Once weighted for their respective populations, Albanians had the highest arrest rate at 209.8 arrests per 1,000 of their population followed by Afghans (106.9), Iraqis (92.9), Algerians (72.7), Moroccans (70) and Somalis (64.6). The rate for British suspects was just 12.

What does all this mean?

It means that mass immigration isn’t only making you poorer; it’s also making you and your family less safe. That is the key conclusion, even if it does fly in the face of the pro-immigration religion among the elite class.

As many studies in other European nations have similarly found, in Britain immigrants are significantly more likely to be arrested for all crimes and are especially more likely to commit crimes of a sexual nature.

As Rob Bates points out, the blunt reality is that last year foreign nationals were arrested at twice the rate of British people, with over 130,000 arrests.

130,000 arrests. It’s quite a number, isn’t it?

While violent crime is by far the most common offence committed, also noteworthy is the fact that over one quarter of all sexual offence arrests last year were of non-British citizens – and over a third of these were for rape, including those under the age of 13.

So why, then, do we remain such a soft touch on this issue?

Just as astonishing and troubling as the findings is the fact Britain has not introduced stricter visa protocols on nationalities that are much more likely to engage in crime.

Why is this?

Why are we giving, for example, Albanians or Afghans such an easy time?

If our leaders were serious about keeping the British people safe and secure then they would be much tougher when scrutinising applications from the likes of Albania, Afghanistan, and Iraq, compared to those from, say, Western Europe.

Even more remarkable is the utterly depressing fact that Britain does not actually require every immigrant entering the country to show a criminal record certificate, instead relying on a dodgy database shared with other nations.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, in other words, are just let into the country without having to submit detailed information about their criminal history.

This, too, is utterly bananas.

And then comes the glaring lack of data and information about this issue, which both reflects and reinforces the incompetence of the British state.

As Rob Bates rightly notes, if you want information about fashionable topics like the gender pay gap in public sector institutions, or racial disparities, then you would have endless information at your disposal. Just ask for it and the heavens will open.

But when it comes to more fundamental, foundational things, like how to keep the British people safe and secure in their own country, or how much immigration is costing people through tax, welfare, housing, and more, there is a glaring lack of data.

So often authorities and politicians don’t want to hand it over. Well, now we know why —because it directly challenges the Officially Approved Narrative.

Put it this way, why is the government not sharing this data and information every six months in a report that is made publicly available to citizens and taxpayers?

Why is somebody like Rob Bates having to submit dozens of freedom of information requests to police authorities up and down the country?

It’s just bonkers —all of it.

Which is why, a few months ago, we launched our national campaign against so-called “misinformation”, calling on the government and the state to start collecting and/or releasing what information they have on a range of issues.

And since then we’ve undoubtedly had some big successes, with the government and its various departments suddenly releasing all kinds of information —almost as if they know somebody is watching them and campaigning on this issue!

Only a month or so ago we got a load of information about what was going on in prisons and how much all this was costing you, the taxpayer. And now, suddenly, we get all this information about immigration and crime, confirming our suspicions.

And I suspect that in time, now that pressure is being turned on, we will continue to get a lot more of it, particularly as we are able to turn up the volume with your support.

Rob Bates tells me that he thinks this campaign and the push for data and information might have encouraged police authorities to also play ball. I hope he is right.

Either way, like him we will simply not stop demanding the release of information and data on your behalf and sharing it with the wider British public through our social media channels so that they too can challenge the Officially Approved Narrative.

Because you know what?

That narrative is increasingly falling apart.