Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 63,400 subscribers from 171 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support our Work

If you want to know why we’re one of the fastest growing Substacks in the world then just look at the newspapers today.

Astonishingly, The Telegraph reports that foreign criminals in Britain who avoided deportation committed more than 10,000 criminal offences in just one year.

One in four foreign criminals, furthermore, went on to reoffend in Britain after being released from prison and remaining in the country.

The Times highlights the same story, pointing out, shockingly, that in the last four years alone some 38,868 criminal offences in Britain were committed by foreigners.

Nearly 40,000!

Why am I pointing to these articles?

Because this information, this data, which has just been forced out of the Ministry of Justice, can be traced right back to our Substack.

As our longer-term subscribers know, ever since the atrocities in Southport —when Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer decided to accuse much of the country of suffering from “misinformation”— we’ve been running a national campaign.

A campaign to demand that the government, the civil service, and expert class treat hardworking, taxpaying British people with the respect and decency they deserve by telling them what’s going on in their own country.

You can’t blame people for so-called “misinformation” while hiding information from them about how mass legal and illegal migration is impacting their society.

And now, thanks to the hard-work of people in the House of Commons, like Reform MP Rupert Lowe, our campaign is finally bearing fruit.

Just look at what millions of people in this country are learning today, as they read the morning paper, thanks to this pressure and thanks to YOUR support.

They’re reading that in the last four years alone foreign offenders were responsible for nearly 40,000 criminal offences in this country.

They’re reading that each of the 3,235 foreign offenders who were freed from British jails and stayed in the country account, on average, for three crimes each, resulting in an astonishing total, in 2022, of some 10,012 further offences.

They’re reading that this represents a rise of 25% on the previous year, 2021, which saw 8,021 criminal offences by 2,462 foreign criminals who had been released.

And make no mistake —we’re often talking about the state, the government, the legal system, releasing seriously dangerous people back onto our streets.

Like Ernesto Elliott, a Jamaican criminal who was jailed for knife crime and then murdered a 35-year-old man in a knife fight after being released from prison.

Or Jamaican drug dealer, Lloyd Byfield, who evaded deportation and then went on to kill a young woman in her own home who would otherwise still be alive today.

These people, these criminals, should not have been in Britain.

Nor should the people who, even more shockingly, were somehow allowed to return to Britain after already been deported! As the Telegraph notes this morning:

“Over the four years of the data, released by the MoJ in a parliamentary question, foreign offenders were responsible for around 40,000 crimes. Offences ranged from murder to knife possession and drug-dealing. As well as including criminals who avoided deportation, the data also included offenders who returned to the UK to commit their crimes after being deported (my emphasis).

Like the Albanian gangster who somehow managed to sneak back into Britain illegally after being deported and was later found with loaded guns and £70,000 of drugs.

Or the Albanian who was deported after working at a cannabis farm only to smuggle himself back into Britain to, once again, work as a “gardener” at a cannabis farm!

We have simply become a joke of a country.

As I’ve said before, a nation that cannot keep its own people safe is not a serious nation, while a country that cannot control its own borders is not a serious country.

Which is why I’ve doggedly pursued this information and data, because the more of it that comes out the more that people will see just how absurd things have become.

And this is only the start.

Now that our campaign is really starting to cut through we will keep going.

Working with MPs and our friends in politics, we’ll continue to urge the government to share as much of the data they have on the amount of crime that is committed by both legal and illegal migrants, as well as the amount of money that you, the taxpayer, are spending on welfare benefits, housing, NHS treatment, and more.

What we really need in this country is a regular report that is presented to Parliament and the British people each year, which sets out in detail information on crime, welfare claimants, tax contributions, NHS usage and more by nationality, visa type, and immigration status.

That’s the end goal of this campaign —total transparency. If the politicians, if the expert class, if the likes of BBC Verify want us to trust the state and experts again then they should all be calling for this information and transparency, too.

Why are we pushing so hard for this?

Because we believe strongly in the British sense of fair play that underpins our entire social contract —that if you come to this country then you must play by the same rules as everybody else, respect the British people, and make a contribution.

But if, instead, you come to this country, break our rules, hurt our people, and fail to make a contribution then, sorry, we’re going to call that out —and call it out loudly.

Because this kind of behaviour erodes our social contract, reduces public trust, and undermines that sense of fair play which lies at the very heart of the entire system.

It’s time, in other words, that British taxpayers, workers, and families are treated with the respect and decency they deserve. And one way of doing that is by showing them exactly what is going on in their own country.

So, to our paid supporters, here’s another “win” to show your friends and family. Because of your willingness to support our work, you are helping make a difference.

And if you’re not yet supporting us then now would be a really good time to do so. Thank you for reading and do share this with your friends and colleagues. Matt.

Support Us