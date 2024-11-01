Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 58,600 subscribers from 169 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and get all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, events, and polling, the ability to leave comments, join the debate, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

You can help support my new national campaign to get the government to hand over crucial information that’s being deliberately withheld from the British people.

That’s right.

As I’ve written on this Substack, the government and the state routinely blame the British people for “misinformation” while withholding information from them.

It’s utterly outrageous.

And this is especially visible when it comes to the question of how mass immigration is impacting our economy, welfare, and crime.

This is not about demonising immigrants; it is about understanding how this historic and enormous policy decision is changing our society and, ultimately, how we can all build a more prosperous and socially cohesive society.

Many other countries collect this detailed information, which they use to assess how immigration is impacting things like their economy, welfare state, housing, rates of crime and repeat offending, and more.

But Britain does not collect this information or, if it does, then it does not share it.

This makes it impossible to know what is really going on. The expert class tell us mass immigration is good for the economy and our society. But how do we really know?

Furthermore, what what evidence we do have, much of which has been collected in other countries, suggests that mass immigration might be having negative effects, such as by taking more out of the economy than it’s putting in, or driving crime.

Which is why, today, I’ve coordinated and launched a national campaign, which has been endorsed and shared by all five of Reform’s Members of Parliament.

Today, they sent a letter to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government demanding they take action on this issue before public trust in the entire system collapses to even lower levels than it is right now.

What I am asking for, here, is not unreasonable. Many other countries in Europe and around the world already collect and make available this information.

If the expert class believes so strongly in the importance of data, evidence, and transparency, as it routinely tells us it does, then it will have no problem making this information available to the rest of us.

The British people, in short, should be treated with the respect and decency they deserve by having the following information made available to them:

Data on income tax, National Insurance contributions, tax credits and Child Benefit data by nationality and immigration status

Data on welfare claims by nationality and immigration status

Data on arrest rates and prisoner status by nationality and immigration status

Data on the sentencing of foreign nationals, including how many are repeat offenders

Detailed data on the financial cost, per night, of hotel accommodation for illegal migrants and asylum-seekers

Data on spending programmes such as the refugee integration loan scheme

And we also demand an answer to why the Office for National Statistics has discontinued analysis of our population by nationality and when this will resume.

This is not about party politics.

This is about being able to analyse how mass immigration is changing our society and restoring public trust in a system which is either deliberately concealing this information from the people or not even collecting this information in the first place.

It has to stop. And we have to start treating British workers, British taxpayers, and British families with the respect they deserve.

And we have to start making sense of what is really going on around us —in our economy, in our welfare system, in our housing market, on our streets.

