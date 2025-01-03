Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 65,800 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can follow us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

It’s the scandal that shames Britain and yet one that nobody in the Establishment appears to want to discuss or deal with.

What am I talking about?

I am of course talking about the “grooming gang” scandal or, as I call it, the “rape gang” scandal.

Because that’s exactly what it was.

The organised, methodical, industrial-scale rape and sexual harassment of young white British girls and children by predominantly Pakistani Muslim gangs.

I’ve written about this horrific and heinous scandal before.

Some of you will remember what happened when I dared mention the rape gang scandal while giving a talk at the super-elite University of Oxford.

Having violated the new woke religion in the elite institutions, along with its “diversity is our strength” mantra, I was confronted with self-righteous, out-of-touch, hyper-liberal professors berating me for being “irresponsible”.

They fell over themselves to both deny the sheer scale of the scandal that shames our nation and the empirical fact that Pakistani Muslim men are disproportionately more likely to be convicted of abusing, raping, beating, and harassing young white girls.

So pompous and adrift from wider society had they become —as I pointed out to them during the heated exchange—that they were not even aware that one of the country’s major grooming gangs had been operating in the heart of … Oxford!

The Oxford grooming gang. Source: BBC

But why am I saying all this today?

Because it was precisely those sickening events in Oxford which this week sparked a global debate —involving everybody from Elon Musk and JD Vance to Nigel Farage to Kemi Badenoch—about Britain’s rape gang scandal.

What sparked the debate online and led thousands of people to ask why, even today, so few people in the Establishment and the cosy public sector have lost their jobs or been sent to prison for failing to stop this scandal and protect our children, was the circulation of a court transcript from that court case in Oxford.

And readers, I’m going to warn you now.

What I’m about to share is extremely graphic, so if you think that detail about the abuse of children might make you upset then please stop reading now.

The reason I am sharing it is the same reason it went viral online, causing an outflow of such anger and shock across the world.

It needs to be known, put simply.

It needs to be shared so that everybody out there in the country knows what has been happening on Britain’s streets and why, as I will come to shortly, we now need to do a few things to ensure this can never, ever happen again to our children.

What we are dealing with, put simply, is not just criminal.

It is evil.

Here is just one extract from that Oxford court transcript that’s been shared millions of times in recent days around the globe, detailing the true horror of what happened to children who were targeted and abused by a predominantly Muslim gang:

And nor was this an isolated event.

In towns like Rochdale, eerily similar horrors were uncovered:

“A gang of Asian men had abused girls. They took them to a 'special place' and plied them with alcohol. Then they were passed around from man to man, like a ball. There was a list on names on the door of the building where the girls were kept. Whenever an abuser went there, they put a tick by their name so they could pay for their rapes at the end of each month. It was like a paedophile honesty box.”

As Charlie Peters from GB News, one of the few journalists who is doing what journalists are supposed to do by pursuing the truth, pointed out this week:

“Reading the testimony, attending the trials, speaking to survivors... sometimes, it is truly harrowing. Don't read on if you find this too difficult. Gang rape, anal pumps, beatings, girls being 'marked' with the initials of their abusers. Broken bottles being shoved into them. Girls being doused with petrol. Stabbings. Thrashings. Fake executions. Real executions. Pure and total depravity. Often the girls were called 'white whores' and 'white slags.' I'm convinced that it is the greatest race hate crime in modern Britain. There is no comparison. But the authorities don't want to see it that way. And the people who set our national conversations don't want to see it that way. But it's what the evidence shows.”

In her earlier report on the scandal, Alexis Jay estimated that between 1997 and 2013 some 1,400 children were abused, while noting this was a conservative estimate.

Almost all the victims were white, while almost all the abusers were Pakistani.

One in every 73 Muslim men over the age of 16 were prosecuted for grooming in towns like Rotherham.

It is, in other words, systemic, with similar events and horrific attacks taking place across dozens of other towns and cities up and down the country.

Shockingly, one former Labour MP suggests that up to 1 million children could have been affected by the rape gangs over the last thirty years.

Charlie Peters estimates that at least 50 towns have been impacted.

And it gets worse.

As researcher Lara Brown meticulously documents, this scandal is not only about how these poor girls were raped, abused, and harassed.

It’s also about how they were then treated abysmally by the authorities as police officers, social workers, politicians, and others looked the other way or blamed the victims, because they feared “being called racist” or “unsettling community relations”.

Police officers called them “child prostitutes”.

One 13-year-old girl was blamed for “placing herself at risk of sexual exploitation”.

When one mother voiced concern that her daughter was being groomed by older males, a social worker told the mother she “was not able to accept her growing up”.

When one desperate father tried to track down and rescue his daughter, who was being abused by a gang of men, he was arrested.

When a 12-year-old girl was found drunk in a derelict house with older males, she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and none of the men were arrested.

When a similar case came to the attention of hapless council officials in Telford, they said investigating the Asian community would have been “politically incorrect”.

And when a a primary school aged child told a teacher that she “was bleeding from her bottom and that a man had hurt her”, the staff member took no action.

Meanwhile, even today, an alliance of hapless Muslim politicians like Sayeeda Warsi, far left “anti-racist” activists, and hyper-liberal members of the elite class continue to downplay scandals like this while urging us to instead discuss “Islamophobia”.

I’ll say it because apparently nobody else is willing to say it. These girls were sacrificed on the altar of multiculturalism and radical progressive ideology.

It was the liberal progressive obsession with maintaining multiculturalism and “diversity” that led officials to remain silent while stigmatising anybody who did speak about it as “far right”, “Islamophobic”, and “hateful”.

And it’s the same liberal progressive ideology that leads the likes of Labour MPs Jess Phillips —who has just rejected Oldham Council’s call for a government-led inquiry into this scandal—to wax lyrical about the abuse of girls and women but then remain eerily silent when it comes to tackling the systematic abuse of girls and women by Muslim men who also happen to have nearly cost Phillips her seat in parliament.

We all know what’s going on here.

It’s hypocrisy.

It’s double standards.

And it stinks.

I even asked Labour MP Jess Phillips onto my show last night, State of the Nation with Matt Goodwin, to discuss the scandal and her team did not even reply.

So, what should be done to ensure that the horrific rape gangs scandal —which is still happening in towns and cities today—stops and those involved are held accountable?

Well, I think there are several things we need to do right now.

Firstly, as I said during a discussion with former Home Secretary Suella Braverman on my television show this week, we need a national inquiry into the rape gang scandal.

Not more local inquiries like the ones we’ve had in Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford. These are just intelligence-gathering exercises and rarely lead to serious change.

No.

We need a dedicated, focused, resource-rich, and fully supported national inquiry which can throw full light on the scandal, including who is involved, why Muslim communities failed to call this out, and why officials turned a blind eye.

We need, in other words, to start naming and shaming.

And we need renegade journalists to start naming and shaming these “men” and the hapless officials who let them engage in this hideous activity, too.

How can it be, for example, that the likes of Labour MP Shaun Davies who opposed a further inquiry into the child rape gangs is now in parliament, sitting on the Home Affairs Committee, overseeing the Home Office?

And how can it be that in towns like Rotherham there were 265 allegations of misconduct involving 47 police officers and yet to this day not one has been fired?

We need, in other words, to spend as much effort and energy investigating the rape gangs scandal as we’ve devoted to other scandals that have been in more in tune with liberal metropolitan sensibilities, like the Grenfell and Windrush scandals.

Which is why, yesterday, I submitted an application to the parliamentary authorities to start a national public petition for this national inquiry.

Why?

Because we need to mobilise and awaken the country about the full-scale of this scandal and ensure it can no longer be avoided by our hapless elites.

If we can get millions of signatures on this petition, assuming it’s approved by the parliamentary authorities, then that’s one way of applying public pressure.

But we need more than that.

We need to start adapting existing laws so that national inquiries can bring prosecutions —we need to start going after officials who failed to stop this.

We need to start punishing all those police officers, social workers, council officials, and politicians who took one look at the rape gang crisis, including the fact that it happened to involve Labour-voting Muslim communities, and looked the other way.

There need to be consequences so that the next time anybody in a public sector role gets even a whiff of a grooming scandal they cannot downplay it or overlook it.

While we’re renaming Tube lines after the Windrush scandal and putting up statues to commemorate the Grenfell victims, we should also have a big, national monument in the very heart of Westminster honouring victims of the rape gangs scandal so that nobody in the corridors of power can ever forget it.

And —as I wrote months ago, setting out a policy which was then adopted by the Reform party, making its way into Reform’s 2024 manifesto— we also need to start deporting dual nationals in this country who have been convicted of grooming.

We need to start using things like foreign aid and visa programmes to apply pressure on the likes of Pakistan, forcing them to take back convicted grooming gang criminals.

Put simply, if you rape our children you should be thrown out of the country. Because a nation that cannot protect its own children is no longer a serious nation.

Will things like national inquiries, national petitions, naming and shaming those responsible, putting up monuments, and deporting dual nationals be enough?

Honestly? I don’t know.

I think even now this scandal is much bigger than we even realise and in the years to come, once people really start to look at it, will likely become much, much bigger than things like the Post Office scandal, Grenfell, Windrush, the blood scandal, and more.

But what I do know is that when it comes to protecting our children from this barbaric, medieval, and heinous crime we simply cannot stop investigating and doing all we can to call out those who are responsible and ensure it stops happening right now.

Because our children deserve nothing less while those who have failed to protect them from these monsters should hang their heads in shame.

