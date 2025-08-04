Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 82,700 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Image: ‘Pink protestors’ outside an ‘asylum hotel’ in London, Sunday August 3 2025. Image: George Cracknell Wright

Keir Starmer and the Labour government are pushing the United Kingdom into a dark and dangerous place, a place where the social contract between the people and the politicians who are supposed to represent them is rapidly breaking down.

That’s the conclusion you’d reach were you to look at four things that happened over the weekend, all of which symbolise how volatile and febrile things are becoming.

First, though you won’t have heard much about it in legacy media, largely peaceful public protests against the country’s broken borders and Labour’s extreme policy of importing unvetted migrants into the heart of Britain’s communities have continued to spread across the country.

After starting in Epping, Essex, where an illegal migrant who arrived on the small boats “allegedly” sexually assaulted a 14-year-old schoolgirl, in recent days these protests spread to London, Manchester, Newcastle, Cannock, Portsmouth, Southampton, and Waterlooville, in Hampshire.

While those in power would like you to believe the protests reflect organised “far-right extremism”, and “misinformation” among an ignorant public, the reality of what is now unfolding is far more troubling for the elite class and the state.

On the whole, the protests have been organic and spontaneous, emerging among the people from the bottom-up, not orchestrated top-down by hardened extremists.

While certain newspapers are working overtime to try and portray the unrest as the work of “the far-right”, which in the UK remains fringe and amateurish, anybody who has actually been on the ground will immediately observe a very different reality.

It is hard, for example, to call a gathering of mainly women and girls wearing pink and performing a cheerful conga outside a hotel for asylum-seekers “right-wing extremism”.

Furthermore, as even the Financial Times was forced to note, this weekend, far from confined to white working-class estates that are routinely demonised by a London-based media, the protests now encompass “some of the most exclusive postcodes in the capital city”.

They are attracting mothers, fathers, grandparents and other concerned citizens, all of whom, in a country once famous for avoiding civil unrest, now feel they have no other option but to take to the streets to vent their entirely legitimate anger.

And what’s stoking this righteous anger? It is the Labour Party’s —and before them the Tory party’s— deliberate choice to allow open borders in this country, to think it is somehow acceptable to house illegal migrants in hotels and houses, in the heart of Britain’s communities, next to families and children, to then force the British people to pay £5.5 million every day for a policy they never voted for, and to even allow private firms like Serco to use the British people’s own money to rig the housing market so that landlords prioritise illegal migrants over tax-paying citizens.

So, let’s be clear.

It’s not “the far right” that’s transforming the UK into a place where public protests and civil unrest are quickly becoming a regular feature of our national life; it is the establishment’s complete and utter failure to fulfil the very first duty of the state –to control its own borders, defend itself from invasions, and put its own people first.

And then, secondly, this weekend also brought another truly shocking discovery that underlines exactly why so many people are now protesting in the streets.

On Saturday evening, the country learned that a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire —a 12-year-old girl—was “allegedly” kidnapped and raped by two asylum-seekers, named Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir, staying in these taxpayer-funded homes.

Charged with kidnap, strangulation, and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13 years of age, the two migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, are merely the latest, sickening example of what the elite class would rather we not talk about.

How our hapless leaders are now importing tens of thousands of people from medieval societies and deeply misogynistic cultures that have been shown, through freedom of information requests submitted to UK police authorities, to produce people who are twenty times more likely than British nationals to commit rape and sexual assault. It’s not fashionable to point this out but then some facts are not fashionable.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, we then discovered, thirdly, something else which clearly shows how people in the corridors of power have still learned nothing at all from the equally hideous rape gang scandal, which is still rocking the country.

Shockingly, we not only learned about the rape of a child but that Warwickshire police, who oversaw the case, actually advised local politicians and officials not to reveal the fact that the alleged rapists and paedophiles were asylum-seekers for fear of, you guessed it, “inflaming community tensions”.

Taxpayer-funded authorities, in other words, are now more concerned about managing the possible reaction among the British majority than the horrifying fact that children are being raped by people who are being imported into our communities by our own government.

Was this not the exact same mindset, the exact same logic, that led to the decades-long cover-up of the rape gang scandal to begin with? A decision among out-of-touch and ideologically-motivated elites to prioritise “community relations” and the survival of the state-backed policy of multiculturalism over the need to tell people the truth about what is happening in their own communities and country?

What, exactly, is the logic here —just keep trying to cover stuff up, from the rape of our children to the state importing tens of thousands of Afghans, including members of the Taliban, in the hope nobody notices?

And have state officials learned nothing at all since not only the rape gang scandal but also Southport, when one politician after another similarly tried to suppress the truth from a people who can easily spot the truth from miles away?

Clearly not given the final thing we learned about this weekend, which is that rather than deal with what is actually causing all the chaos, carnage and civil unrest, rather than controlling our borders, our hapless Labour politicians, like those officials in Warwickshire, are far more interested in controlling our speech.

That’s right. Ever since Southport, we’ve had the pathetic sight of Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper doing what the left does best when it is losing an argument —trying to shut down free speech and free expression, impose a stifling regime of censorship, and control the supply of information.

Have you ever noticed how the very first thing to go in a leftist political religion that is now fully organised around ‘diversity’ is diversity of thought? This is because it is the thing the left cannot control.

Which is why, ever since Southport, we’ve seen the expansion of ‘non-crime hate incidents’. We’ve seen plans to impose a new, dodgy definition of ‘Islamophobia’. We’ve seen the arrival of the draconian Online Safety Act. We’ve seen Labour activists rushing off to America with plans to ‘kill’ Elon Musk’s X platform.

And now, this weekend, we discovered that the Labour government and the state are continuing to invest in a ‘disinformation unit’, using the very same tools that were created to fight ISIS online to now try and fight people who are critical of open borders, the ‘asylum hotels’, two-tier policing, and Labour’s policy of mass uncontrolled immigration.

According to documents seen by The Telegraph, the secretive unit, called the National Security and Online Information Team (NSOIT), is flagging “concerning” narratives about immigration and two-tier policing to big tech platforms, even prompting officials in the Trump White House, understandably, to say they are “greatly concerned” about these blatant efforts to restrict free speech.

As we all should be. Because today, worryingly, many of us are now living in a country in which our democratically elected leaders somehow think it is appropriate and acceptable to use the same tools that were used to try and prevent Muslims from “radicalising” online, from travelling to fight with Jihadists in Syria, and from carrying out Islamist terrorist attacks, to try and control and contain people who are critical of mass migration and having to live with open borders.

Sorry but no. No. No. No.

While Labour and the elite class appear to have forgotten this fact, let me remind them that we live in a democracy, in a free society, in the original home of individual liberty, where each and every one of us has the right to publicly criticise whatever policy we might want to criticise —especially policies that nobody in this country ever voted for, or asked for.

Nobody in Britain asked to live with open borders. Nobody ever voted for mass uncontrolled immigration. Nobody asked for schoolgirls and children to be raped and sexually assaulted by medieval men who should never have been in this country to begin with. And nobody asked for their elected leaders, for the very people who are supposed to represent them and keep them safe, to prioritise controlling their speech and opinions over the far more urgent need to control their borders and country.

Yet what is now crystal clear after this weekend is that it’s exactly posts and writing like this that are now being closely watched and monitored by the state.

And I have no doubt whatsoever that somewhere in Whitehall and Westminster somebody is putting a black mark next to my name, alongside thousands of others.

So let me just end by saying this.

It is precisely because of the truly dire state of our country, as symbolised by the deeply troubling events this weekend, that, like many of you, I will never, ever, ever stop calling out the chaos and incompetence that is now flowing out of Number 10 Downing Street, which is not only putting our people and our children at risk but is now pushing our country into civil unrest.

I will never stop explaining how and why we need to urgently and dramatically change course and nor should you —because, as I say, while our leaders might have forgotten it I still remember what lies in the beating heart of this nation.

Let not England forget her precedence, wrote John Milton, of teaching nations how to live. And what he meant by that, above all, was how to live as a free people who are in charge of their own destiny.

