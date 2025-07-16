Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 81,300 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Yesterday, I got out my phone, opened Twitter and the very first thing I saw was this tweet from Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I’m working day and night to secure our borders, smash the gangs and make Britain a fairer, more secure country”, said Starmer.

Is this guy living on a completely different planet, I thought?

Is he even writing his own tweets or are they just automatically produced by some kind of Starmer AI bot that is as adrift from the country as the man himself?

Even worse, is our prime minister even aware of what is going on in the country right now and what the British people think and feel?

Because I can tell you this —the vast majority do not think Britain is any of these things. They do not think it is a secure country.

And they certainly do not think it is fair.

Just look at the bombshell revelations that rocked the country, yesterday.

If you ever wondered how the social contract in a nation breaks down, how the willingness of a people to support and cooperate with the state falls apart, then just look at this.

First, we learned that close to 1.3 million people from outside the UK are now claiming Universal Credit welfare payments while living in the UK —at an estimated cost to the hard-working British taxpayers of some £12 billion a year.

£12 billion every year —just think about that.

That’s enough to cover the starting salaries of 400,000 police officers in this country, or the average salary of 120,000 experienced doctors in the NHS.

But, instead, this money, the British people’s money, is being used to support a sprawling welfare regime for migrants from outside Britain —more than half of whom are not even working and contributing to the system.

That’s right.

Shockingly, only 40 per cent of the more than 1.2 million foreigners who now rely on Universal Credit in Britain are in work, meaning the British people are now directly supporting some 740,000 unemployed migrants.

Who voted for this? Seriously? Who wants to live in this kind of society? Who voted for a British state and a sprawling welfare regime that is now being used to support foreigners who are not even working and contributing themselves?

At the same time, we all have to watch our utterly hapless leaders go on television to insist their policy of mass uncontrolled immigration is “good for the economy” and that Britain is a place of “fairness”. Like Starmer, they are all living in another galaxy.

But that’s not all —far from it.

Because only a few hours later, after discovering all this, the British people were then also told, shockingly, how their governments and the state have been involved in one of the biggest cover-ups in peacetime history.

Get this.

Over the last couple of years, the British state has been secretly importing thousands of Afghans into Britain after a data leak in the British military had put their lives in danger back in Afghanistan.

Yes, you read that right.

While gagging the British media through a ‘super-injunction’, meaning the press have been unable to tell us about it, and while having no democratic accountability, no oversight in parliament, and no pubic scrutiny whatsoever, the British state has secretly been importing up to 24,000 Afghans into the country at an estimated cost of another £7 billion to the British people.

Another seven billion.

The Afghan scandal, which we are still learning about, is truly shocking and raises many profound questions that we will continue to debate for months, if not years.

Who will be losing their jobs and power because of this major blunder? How is the state able to make these kinds of decisions with basically zero oversight from parliament and the people? Who, exactly, is being imported into our country?

Given that Afghans already in Britain are twenty times more likely than the British people to commit rape and sexual offences, to what extent do these migrants pose a very serious risk to the British people? What about any possible links to Islamist extremism and other forms of criminality? Will we even be told the truth if we ask?

There are also big questions for the state itself.

If the state can secretly relocate thousands of Afghans into our country —while gagging the country’s media, having no democratic accountability, no vote, no scrutiny, no transparency, and while committing billions of pounds without oversight—then what else is it doing that we do not currently know about?

If the state, when it wants to, can secretly bring in 24,000 people from overseas in what is the biggest covert evacuation in Britain’s peacetime history then why can it not possibly deport some of the hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants and foreign criminals who are already living in Britain —a policy that many British politicians and officials complain is “too complex” for the state to carry out?

And to return to what I said at the outset, what do all these bombshell revelations mean for our already fraying social contract between the people and their leaders —for the willingness of the hard-working, tax-paying British majority to continue to work hard, pay into the system, and support a state that treats them this way?

This last question is the most important and the most pressing because it touches on the ability of a nation-state to hang together over the longer-term.

For example, if you want to know why the British people’s taxes, already at a historic high, will now almost be sent even higher this coming winter, by a shambolic Labour government that has run out of money and a state that is making one idiotic decision after another, then just look at some of the numbers that are now bubbling the surface.

£1 billion a year policing the small boats crisis at the border.

£6 billion a year paying for subsidies to support people in social housing who were not even born in this country.

£7 billion on resettling up to 24,000 Afghans in our country.

£12 billion a year on Universal Credit welfare payments for people from outside Britain, most of whom are themselves not contributing into the system.

£15 billion every year on accommodation and private housing costs for asylum-seekers and refugees, many of whom are entering our country while breaking our laws.

Somewhere between £200 and £234 billion in …