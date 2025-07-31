Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 82,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the full archive, events, discounts, the comments, and know you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Just when you thought things could not get more insane in the UK, some new figures, released yesterday, will blow your mind all over again.

What am I talking about?

I’m talking about the latest population figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics which, in my view, paint a truly shocking and disturbing picture of the sheer pace and scale at which England and Wales are being transformed.

What’s the headline story?

That last year —in one year alone— the population of England and Wales surged by another 707,000 people —an increase of some 1.2 per cent in a single year.

That’s the second largest annual increase in more than 75 years —it really is historic and reflects the ongoing ‘population explosion’ that’s taking place.

To put that annual growth figure of 707,000 people in perspective, consider this.

Between Margaret Thatcher’s election, in 1979, and the arrival of Tony Blair, in 1997, the annual rate of population increase in England and Wales never surpassed 188,000 in a single year and averaged out, over the whole period, at 111,000 people each year.

Then, during the Blair and Brown years, between 1997 and 2010, the annual rate of population increase peaked at 457,000, in 2010 and averaged 305,000 every year.

Then, during the 2010s, between the election of David Cameron, in 2010, and Boris Johnson, in 2019, it peaked at 479,000 people, in 2011, averaging 408,000 a year, equivalent to adding a city the size of Leicester in just one year.

Crazy, huh?

Well, brace yourself.

Because since then things have become even more insane.

Check out these numbers and my interpretation of what they mean …