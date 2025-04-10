Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 77,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, exclusive weekly posts, extended posts and audio notes from Matt, advance notice about events, the ability to leave comments and join the discussion, and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who represent the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

News PA

Support Our Work

This post is for free subscribers but paid subscribers who make our work possible can access Matt’s further thoughts in an audio note and transcript below.

I never thought I’d have to write this after the debate about Britain’s rape gangs scandal went global back in January but the hundreds of thousands of young, white, working-class girls who were horrifically abused, raped, and even murdered by these vile gangs have just been let down yet again.

Yes, you read that right.

They’ve been betrayed yet again by the political establishment —by Keir Starmer, by a Labour government, and by a political class that with the notable exception of only a handful of renegade MPs is still refusing to give these girls and their families what they clearly deserve —truth and justice.

What’s happened?

Well, last January, you may remember, Elon Musk helpfully drew global attention to what many people in Britain’s political and legacy media establishment have spent decades trying to avoid or downplay —the widespread, systemic, and industrial-scale sexual exploitation of young, white girls by organised Pakistani Muslim gangs.

And make no mistake —let me say it because very few people out there appear willing to say it —these girls were targeted because they were white. This was anti-white racism. As one rape gang member told his victim in the northern town of Dewsbury: “We’re here to f*** all the white girls and f*** the Government”.

In January, in response to Musk and the enormous public pressure his campaign generated, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the Labour government would conduct five local inquiries into the rape gangs and make available a princely sum of £5 million to support these inquiries (only a few months after the political class in Westminster had unanimously agreed to make some £117 million available to protect mosques and Muslim schools in Britain from ‘hate attacks’).

The Labour government’s response, even then, as I wrote at the time, was nowhere near good enough.

Why? Because anybody who has looked seriously at the rape gang scandal —who has read the horrific transcripts of the court cases, who has listened to the testimony of survivors, who has learned of all the social workers, local councillors, and police officers who are also implicated in the scandal—knows it is systemic.

The tentacles of this scandal are not confined to a few local areas; they reach across the entire system. Here’s just one example of how systemic it appears to be, as highlighted by one of those renegade MPs, Katy Lam, in parliament two days ago:

“There’s no question the state has failed these children time and again. Take the case of “Anna” from Bradford. Vulnerable and in residential care, at the age of 14 she made repeated reports of rape and abuse to social workers who were responsible for her. Just the following year, aged 15, she “married” her abuser in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony. Far from stepping in to stop it, her social worker was a guest. The authorities then arranged for her to be fostered by her abuser’s parents. The ringleader of the Rochdale rape gang, Shabir Ahmed, was employed as a welfare rights officer by Oldham council. Yet not one person—not one—has been convicted for covering up these institutionalised rapes.”

When police officers are being arrested for their links to the scandal, when social workers are turning a blind-eye, when local (usually Labour) council officers are known to be involved, when Labour politicians with intimate knowledge of the scandal are suggesting that perhaps more than one million young girls were abused, what is needed, clearly, is a full, properly resourced, national statutory inquiry which has the powers to summon whoever it wants and punish anybody in public office who failed these girls. Even today, shockingly, not a single person in public office has lost their job and faced the full force of the law.

Merely looking at five local areas when we know the rape gangs have been active in at least fifty local areas is a total disgrace. So too is the fact that Labour initially sought to choose local areas that had no rape gangs while allowing councils in other areas, such as Bradford and Wales, which I would bet my house have highly organised rape gangs, to reject holding inquiries altogether. As the MP for Keighley, Robbie Moore, also said in the House of Commons this week regarding Bradford:

“… for more than five years, leaders at the very top of Bradford council in my constituency have denied, refused and covered up, every single time I and victims, survivors and their families have called for a full rape gang inquiry across Keighley and the wider Bradford district … Bradford’s leadership simply will not act by itself, so why are this Government letting the very councils that failed victims decide whether they want to be investigated? When will this Government step up, use their statutory powers and give the victims and survivors in areas such as Keighley and the wider Bradford district the full inquiry that they have wanted for almost two decades?”

And what is just as disgraceful is the shocking fact that, as of today, more people have been thrown into jail for protesting against the rape gangs and the effects of mass immigration in the northern town of Rotherham than the number of people who have been jailed for their involvement in rape gangs that have abused at least 1,400 young, white, vulnerable girls in the town. How, you might ask, is this even possible in a supposedly civilised nation that claims to look after its own people?

Yet while Labour’s initial response, back in January, of offering five local inquiries was woeful things have just got much worse.

More than three months later, the man who was initially invited by the Home Office to launch the inquiries, barrister Tom Crowther KC, has said he knows nothing about how they are progressing.

In other words, at the very same time as the Labour government was falling over itself to introduce a new definition of ‘Islamophobia’ and failing to stop the Sentencing Council from urging judges and courts to give preferential treatment to people from minority backgrounds, Labour ministers very clearly lost interest in the rape gang scandal that happened to involve … white, working-class girls.

It’s yet another example of something I’ve talked about in this newsletter before, something called ‘asymmetrical multiculturalism’—an obsession among the elite class with helping, praising, and protecting minority groups while ignoring or downgrading the majority. It’s why everybody in this country —as I said in a recent speech—knows the names George Floyd and Stephen Lawrence but nobody knows the names Charlene Downes, Lucy Lowe, and Victoria Agoglia —three white girls murdered by the rape gangs.

And it’s why Prime Minister Keir Starmer just took time out to insist that every schoolchild in the country is shown the recent drama Adolescence, which links white working-class boys with Andrew Tate’s “toxic masculinity” while at the very same time his Labour government downplay the most obvious example of toxic masculinity and misogyny this country has ever seen.

When will we be getting the Netflix series on the rape gangs scandal, many people out there are no doubt wondering?

And then, astonishingly, two days ago and less than one hour before parliament broke for Easter recess, when Labour clearly hoped nobody would be paying attention, the government rushed out further changes that underline how it clearly has no serious interest in lifting the lid off this scandal and looking at what is really happening.

The framework for the local rape gang inquiries will now be led by Labour Ministers —not independent voices from outside government. And the £5 million that was set aside for the paltry number of inquiries? It will no longer be allocated but merely made available on a voluntary “opt-in” basis, meaning local councils will basically bid for a bit of the funding which will now also be used for various local activities, not necessarily the delivery of truth and justice for rape gang victims and their abusers.

As one journalist remarked: “I’ve seen some low political stunts in my time. But Labour announcing the axing of the already wholly inadequate local rape gang inquiries on the brink of recess is outrageous.”

It’s yet more evidence of the way in which our country is sliding further into an openly two-tier society, where if you happen to belong to a racial, sexual, gender, or religious minority you are treated more favourably or leniently than if you happen to belong to the white British majority.

Can you imagine, for example, the Labour government’s reaction, the British state’s reaction, if it had been revealed that organised gangs of white working-class men were driving into disadvantaged Pakistani Muslim neighbourhoods, supplying young Pakistani Muslim girls with drugs and alcohol, assaulting and raping them, passing them around their friends and relatives, trafficking them into other areas, and making it clear they were targeting them precisely because they were Muslim? Can you imagine the moral panic and meltdown that would ensue? Can you imagine how the likes of Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips, and Sadiq Khan would react?

We know exactly how they would react. It would be George Floyd, Stephen Lawrence, and the Windrush scandal on steroids. Which is why, when it comes to all those white working-class girls who have been left down and betrayed by the Labour government and the state, it once again falls to the British people (read: you) to ensure this issue is not swept under the carpet and these girls are not, like they were for the last thirty years, downplayed.

So here is what I suggest. Open up your e-mail, put in the e-mail address of your local Member of Parliament, copy in Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper and send them a note asking them the following questions.

Why, after revelations about police officers and social workers being complicit in the rape gangs scandal, do we not have a dedicated unit in the National Crime Agency investigating those involved?

Why are Labour MPs such as Jess Phillips, who claim to represent female victims of sexual abuse and violence, rapidly diluting the previously announced plans for local rape gang inquiries —is it because they are more worried about upsetting their local Muslim voters who almost cost them their seat at the last general election, or is it because local Labour Party councillors and Labour-led councils are likely to be implicated in this systemic scandal?

When will we be getting regular ethnicity data on the rape gang perpetrators and how often will this be made available to the British public?

When will membership of the rape gangs become an aggravating factor when judges sentence criminals, ensuring that anybody involved gets longer, harsher sentences?

When will we be deporting dual nationals convicted of rape gang activity, as we first called for in this Substack, and if Labour will not commit to this policy then why not?

How, without a dedicated statutory national inquiry —not merely an inquiry like the last one that rolled the rape gang scandal into a wider investigation into sexual exploitation and only looked at a handful of areas—can we ever hope to know the true scale and impact of the scandal?

And how, without an inquiry, can we ever hope to ensure it is not still happening today and will not happen in the future?

All those young girls who were appallingly abused by the rape gangs, along with their families who suffered the associated trauma, deserve answers to these questions.

And only a proper, serious national inquiry with statutory powers will get them these answers. So why, lastly, will Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips and the Labour government not give these girls and their families the truth and justice they deserve?

Paid subscribers can access Matt’s further thoughts via a voice note and transcript below