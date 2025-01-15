Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 67,800 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I’ve often said on this Substack that while the people who run Western nations would like you to believe that YOU are the fringe minority, in reality THEY are the minority.

On everything from wanting to end mass, uncontrolled immigration to strengthening our broken borders, the views and beliefs that I proudly represent on this platform are much closer to the average voter than what you hear in among the elite class.

Take, for example, the scandal that’s currently rocking Britain —the rape gangs.

As brand new polling by Friderichs Advisory and JL Partners shows, which was shared exclusively on GB News tonight and I can share with you right now, Keir Starmer and his Labour government are utterly out of touch with the British people.

What do I mean?

Well, for a start, and as I pointed out using some other polling last week, the vast majority of British people —73%—say they want what Keir Starmer and his Labour government is so far refusing to give them: a national inquiry into the rape gangs

And this support for an inquiry, furthermore, is also shared by the vast majority of Keir Starmer’s own Labour voters, with nearly three-quarters of them saying they too want an inquiry into how on earth thousands of white working-class girls were raped, assaulted, and harassed by predominantly Pakistani Muslim gangs.

Keir Starmer, in other words, is not only completely out of touch with the country —he’s also completely out of touch with his own voters!

And it doesn’t stop there.

The British people are also more likely to think the rape gang scandal was a ‘cover-up’ than not, with nearly half of them, 46%, believing the scandal was caused by a cover-up and only 14% disagreeing (the remainder say they neither agree nor disagree).

And, remarkably, more than one in three ethnic minority voters, 38%, share this belief in a widespread cover-up, while three-quarters of them also want to see an inquiry.

But you know what?

Alongside Keir Starmer and the Labour elite, it’s legacy media that really comes out badly in this poll, with the numbers reflecting a collapse of public confidence.

For a start, and as I wrote at the start of this debate about the rape gangs, the British people clearly do not believe that legacy media has done its job.

They are much more likely to agree than disagree that the media ‘did not cover the grooming scandal because of political correctness’.

They can see, in other words, what I wrote about last week —that the media class has too often shied away from this debate because of its fear of being called ‘racist’ and violating pro-immigration, pro-multiculturalism taboos among London elites.

Just 14% of the British public, for example, say they trust the BBC a ‘great deal’ to accurately cover the grooming gangs scandal’, while just 8% of people feel the same way about newspapers, suggesting a widespread reservoir of distrust in legacy media.

And there’s also a much deeper divide going on here between the elite class and the people who have to live with the consequences of the decisions made on their behalf.

In contrast to Keir Starmer, Labour MPs, and many other people in the corridors of power, most people in Britain reject outright the idea that covering the rape gangs scandal is damaging to ‘social cohesion’ and ‘race relations’, or is somehow ‘racist’.

Contrary to all those hapless officials in local councils, all those police officers, and all those social workers who for decades avoided the rape gang scandal due to fears it would ‘upset community relations’, most people reject the idea ‘it is damaging to social cohesion and race relations for media outlets to cover the grooming gangs scandal’.

On the contrary, unlike the people who control over national conversation most normal people out there say it doesn’t matter at all if it upsets people because, in their eyes, ‘media outlets need to cover the scandal’.

The people want the truth, in other words, they want justice for those girls —and they are not bothered about who gets insulted or offended along the way.

And nor, for that matter, do most people think that calling for a national inquiry into the rape gangs is somehow “racist” or “jumping on the bandwagon to cause division”.

While this was suggested by Keir Starmer —who has a habit of deriding and and dismissing millions of ordinary people as ‘far right’—only 18% of Brits agree with Starmer’s suggestion that ‘people calling for a national inquiry are racist and jumping on the bandwagon to cause division’.

In sharp contrast, the vast majority, nearly two-thirds, believe that those who are calling for a national inquiry ‘are motivated by getting justice for the victims’.

Somebody, clearly, should tell our prime minister who obviously views these calls for truth and justice as tantamount to “amplifying the far right”.

But this has always been the problem with Starmer, hasn’t it? A total disconnection from the wider population, a total inability to relate to the entirely legitimate views and concerns that are shared by millions of people in this country.

Consistently, large majorities of the country, including a plurality of minority ethnic voters, also think ‘the crimes committed by the grooming gangs’ are the bigger issue, not ‘Islamophobia and division caused by covering the grooming gangs’.

What the people are saying to all those social justice warriors and virtue-signalling elites blathering on about “Islamophobia” and “upsetting community relations”, in other words, is “get some perspective” —the real issue here is thousands of young, white, working-class girls being raped and abused by Pakistani Muslim gangs, not protecting the sensibilities of an out-of-touch cultural elite.

And, lastly, what do people think should happen to those perpetrators?

Well, once again, on this issue the British people are consistently tougher than most of the people they have elected to speak on their behalf.

Close to one in three Brits think somebody who is found guilty of child rape as part of a grooming gang should face the death penalty, while nearly half think they should be given a life sentence in prison.

Just 13% of Brits support what most rape gang perpetrators currently get in this country —a few years behind bars before being released, and often being released back into their former communities which is just another injustice for their victims.

The polling also finds widespread public support for the idea that was first promoted right here on this Substack —deporting foreign nationals and dual nationals who are found guilty of child rape as part of a grooming gang.

As I’ve said in several recent speeches, if you rape our kids and hold dual nationality or are not from Britain then you should be thrown out of our country.

But what do ordinary people think?

Deportation is supported by more than four in five Brits, 81%, and only opposed by 7%, and yet Keir Starmer and Labour MPs have said nothing about this.

Support then rockets even higher to 92% of Reform voters and 87% of Tory voters —it is, in other words, a vote winner.

It’s also common sense. What kind of civilised country lets foreign nationals or dual nationals who rape its children stay in that community? Seriously?

And what about all those public officials who covered up or neglected the rape gangs?

Once again, the British people are definitive —nearly 80% say public officials who covered up or neglected this scandal should face prosecution, a view only 10% oppose.

And exactly two-thirds of Brits think that if public officials did cover up or neglect the rape gangs then they should receive a prison sentence.

In other words, the fact that nobody has gone to prison or lost their job for the rape gangs does not sit comfortably, not comfortably at all, with the British public.

Unlike many of the people in Westminster, unlike many of the people in legacy media, unlike many of the people in the cultural and university class, the vast majority of people in this country are utterly horrified by the rape gang scandal.

They want the truth. They want justice. And they don’t care who they offend along the way. If public officials covered this up then the people want them locked up.

And if foreign and dual nationals are convicted of this horrific crime then the people want them deported, thrown out of the country, while a not insignificant chunk of the population want to see them put to death.

These numbers, these findings speak for themselves.

They not only throw light on the public mood but also just how out of touch Keir Starmer and the Labour government really is on this scandal.

The only question that remains is whether anybody in Number 10 Downing Street is even taking notice —because if they don’t the people will soon have their voice heard.

