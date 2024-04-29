Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000+ subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Amid swirling rumours that Rishi Sunak is about to call a summer election, millions of Brits are visibly fed-up with the dire state of politics.

And that includes many on the right who, encouraged by the continued rise of the Reform party in the polls, dream of a much wider 'realignment of the right' that would see the Tories completely replaced by an entirely new political force.

I've written about this before, including not just the space that exists for such a party and the people who are currently defecting to the Reform party but how this process of replacing the Tories might actually unfold in the aftermath of a heavy Tory defeat.

And now one pollster has taken a step further by asking the British people whether they actually want this to happen —whether they want the Tories to completely disappear and be replaced by something altogether new.

The results are striking and, for Rishi Sunak and the Tories, deeply worrying. They not only reveal how the British people currently think and feel about the incumbent Conservative Party, one of the oldest parties in the history of democracy, but point to the considerable appetite that exists for something very different to emerge.

So here's a rundown of the key findings and what I think about them.