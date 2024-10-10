Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt each week, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Upgrade now

What a week it’s been! Keir Starmer’s Labour government continues to crash in the polls. Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are the final two candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party (with Reform looking on). We published exclusive new polling on what former Conservative Party voters really want. And we’ve crunched new data on the shocking scale of Britain’s illegal migration crisis and population explosion.

What’s more, these are the very things I’ll be discussing with YOU, our subscribers, at our next Live with Matt, which is now going weekly, every Friday 12-1pm.

That’s right. Due to the success of the first Live with Matt, which saw hundreds of us join together to discuss the most pressing issues and share reflections, we are making this a weekly event on the Substack App.

I don’t know about you but I REALLY enjoyed the last one, not just because we were able to discuss politics live but because it underlines the fact that we are a community and so joining together once a week to share views, reflections and jokes is a really important part of this.

I’m also able in these sessions to just be as honest and direct as possible.

So, to be clear, we’ll now be going live EVERY Friday 12pm-1pm starting THIS Friday October 11th, to reflect on the week in politics and look ahead.

During these live discussions, you’ll have the opportunity to ask me anything, share comments, and make suggestions.

Or, you can just sit in and listen during your lunch break (or if you’re in the US during breakfast or your morning commute) or, as one cheeky subscriber did last week, during a meeting at work!

This is for Founding and Paid subscribers only, to thank them for their support. And the instructions for how to join are below.

We’ll have a loose agenda each week for what we’ll be discussing in the live, which will include the hot topics that week.

However, if you are unable to join the live discussion for whatever reason, maybe because you don’t have a smartphone or find all this too complicated then fear not, as we will release the full recording to all Founding and Paid subscribers the very same day —straight to your email.

To make our community as engaging and fun as possible and to allow people who can’t join the live to feel involved, I’ll also answer the most liked question in the comment section below.

So, it will be up to you to decide which top comment I will be answering.

Submit your questions down below and see you Friday!

Instructions for joining Live with Matt

If you’re not a Founding or Paying subscriber become one now Go on to the App store on your phone and Download the Substack App If you haven’t already, sign in to the app using your email address In your Settings, Enable notifications for Substack and the app will notify you when I’m live And then just tap the notification tomorrow or tap on the app and search Matt Goodwin, Friday, at 12pm, and you’re in

Looking forward to speaking with you!

Get more from Matt Goodwin in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Upgrade now

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt each week, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.