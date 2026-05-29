Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers access every post, the full archive, the comments, join Matt live every Friday, and know they’re supporting an independent writer speaking up for the silent majority. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook. We will always tell you truth. Support us by upgrading or donating.

Europe is rapidly transitioning from a civilisation shaped by natural change and continuity to one that will be defined by immigration-driven replacement.

That’s the central message from several new bombshell studies of how Europe’s population is being radically transformed.

Until now, in this newsletter, I’ve mainly written about how the population of the UK is being completely overhauled, despite no democratic consent from the people.

But once you step back and look at the much bigger story that’s unfolding across Europe then you’ll see a picture that’s just as astonishing.

According to new figures from Eurostat, the people of Europe are currently experiencing the most profound demographic shift in their history.

Between 2010 and today, in only sixteen years, the share of foreign-born residents in Europe rocketed from 40 million to more than 64 million.

In other words, Europe’s ruling class added 24 million foreign-born residents in only sixteen years — with nearly three-quarters coming from radically different cultures and nations outside of Europe.

The changes in specific nations are striking. Between 2015 and 2024, Germany’s immigrant population exploded from 11 million to more than 17 million. In Spain, it surged from 5.9 million to close to 10 million.

As in the UK, immigration is now the only reason Europe’s population is growing. Why? Because Europe’s people are no longer reproducing themselves naturally.

Europe has now recorded more deaths than births every single year since 2012 – with Latvia, Bulgaria, and Lithuania suffering the sharpest falls.

Last year, in just one year, Europe’s natural population collapsed by 1.3 million people, while net immigration added 2.3 million.

And these trends will only accelerate unless Europe finds a way of encouraging its native population to have more children, which currently looks unlikely.

The average fertility rate across Europe has now slumped to only 1.34 children per woman, sharply down from 1.46 in 2004 and well below the ‘replacement rate’ of 2.1 -- at which a population is considered stable.

Europe’s fertility rate today is now broadly the same as the rate in the UK, where it’s just slumped to 1.39, and where 40 per cent of all children now have one or two foreign-born parents.

In specific nations; Europe’s demographic collapse is nothing short of astonishing.

The fertility rate in Malta is 1.06. In Spain, it is 1.10. In Poland, 1.14. In Italy, 1.18. In Ireland and Sweden, it is 1.4.

These nations will simply not survive in any recognisable form over the longer-term unless they find a way of boosting fertility rates among their native populations.

Even France, once seen as a demographic success story, now has a fertility rate of 1.56. For the first time since World War Two, it just recorded more deaths than births. The only reason France grew last year is because net migration added 176,000 people.

Many other striking trends reveal the sheer speed and scale at which Europe is now being radically transformed.

Last year, according to Eurostat, the number of people who live in Europe but were born outside Europe reached …

This post is one of our regular, weekly exclusive posts for our paid subscribers. Upgrade now to access every post, our live discussions with Matt every Friday, and support the silent majority. Pensioners, military veterans, and students can obtain a discount by emailing us direct.