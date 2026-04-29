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Yesterday, hidden away in official government statistics, the British state quietly admitted something that really is extraordinary.

Britain’s population is set to surge by another 1.7 million people - in just eight years.

That’s equivalent to adding the combined populations of Birmingham and Cardiff to the country’s population by the year 2034.

And almost nobody is talking about it.

One reason I created and built this community of ours is so that somebody can tell you the truth about what is happening to our Western nations.

And the truth is that the scale and speed of change that is underway is unlike anything most people realise. We are living amidst a demographic revolution.

Here’s what the government’s latest figures, quietly released yesterday, by the Office for National Statistics, tell us about what’s about to happen.

By the year 2034 - only eight years away - Britain and the British people will experience profound and unprecedented demographic change.

Here’s what will happen according to the official data:

→ 6.4 million people will be born.

→ 6.8 million will die.

→ 7.2 million will migrate into the country from overseas.

→ And roughly 5 million, including many native Brits, will leave Britain altogether.

The population, in other words, will not only surge to some 71 million people but all of this increase will now come from just one source: mass immigration.

Not some of it. Not a bit of it. All of it.

Or in the words of the Office for National Statistics, immigration “is projected to be the only source of population growth in the UK over the next 25 years”.

The assumptions that underpin the establishment’s statistical models show clearly what they are planning in the years ahead:

The average level of net migration each year - they assume - will now be at least 230,000 for the foreseeable future.

Who voted for that? Who voted to add the equivalent of the greater Reading area to the population every single year?

Astonishingly, by the year 2034, net migration will add another 2.2 million people to the population - equivalent to adding nearly two Birminghams in just a few years.

Millions more people needing homes, schools, GP appointments, NHS treatment, roads, infrastructure, and more. And millions more British people being subjected to a pace of change that many, put simply, will find utterly bewildering.

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The population that’s already here, meanwhile, will slump by nearly half a million because there are now more deaths than births in the country, and because a long line of governments, both Labour and Tory, have refused to invest in British families.

If you want to see what this looks like in one chart then look at the chart below.

It shows you how net immigration - not natural change among the British population - will now be the only driver of our country’s population growth.

Office for National Statistics

What we are about to witness, in other words, is the ongoing, accelerating, and radical transformation of the country, its population, and culture.

And remember - these figures are not coming from political activists. They are coming from the British state itself. They are official projections.

And they are entirely consistent with what I argue in Suicide of a Nation - namely, that the historic majority of the United Kingdom is now being demographically replaced by a combination of declining birth-rates, large-scale immigration, and a political class that has clearly decided to prioritise immigration over its own people.

Nobody ever voted for this. And nobody ever asked for this.

Yet it is happening regardless, imposed by a ruling class that has not only lost touch with the people who surround it but now appears to be fully invested in transforming and overturning the country and its population.

Which brings me back to why I started this newsletter.

Most people ‘out there’ will not be aware of these figures and projections. And most people will not get a chance to have them explained or summarised.

Understandably, they are busy with their families and jobs to obtain and dissect obscure reports that reveal what is really happening to their country.

But in this community of ours, we do things differently.

We do look at the data. And we do tell people the truth. Because somebody has to.

If you believe in this mission of ours then please forward this newsletter to a few friends and family who might be interested so they might know the truth, too.

And if you want access to all of our analysis, our weekly live discussions and stay ahead of the curve then do consider supporting us so that we can invest much more in spreading our message, reach and influence. Thank you.

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