Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Jane's avatar
Jane
6h

This is just too depressing for words. The country can't cope as it is, but to add millions more will be impossible to cope with.

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11 replies by Matt Goodwin and others
Chris's avatar
Chris
6h

If that trend does continue, I really can't see myself wanting to stay in the UK. The country that I was born in, and grew up in, is ceasing to exist. The direction of travel is frightening and unless it changes its not where I want my kids to be either. The infrastructure of the country will not keeping up with this population increase which means all the public services will get worse. Its Reform or bust at the next election for me...

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