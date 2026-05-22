Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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EppingBlogger's avatar
EppingBlogger
3h

The political classes have been telling us for decades that greater immigration is an unm itigated success and good for the rest of us. That being so (and it is) they ought to now be hanging their heads in shame.

Why are they not delivering the huge advantages they promised us?

The public, of course, know the truth of it. Except for a relatively few of them, immigration has been damaging to the bulk of Brits especially this century.

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James Gibbons's avatar
James Gibbons
2h

I am extremely pleased to read this piece.

I have made comments here and elsewhere that the gross migration figures, both inwards and outwards, are what matters most but not for maybe 2 years because nobody seemed to care and the impending doom became too depressing.

Nation state, especially those founded upon classically liberal principles, are the only chance for democracy and individual liberty, globalism the opposite. Most of the world has never known either so the idea that the United Nations is the route to global liberal, democratic bliss is an absurd fantasy as is the notion that what is happening to us can spell anything short of a recipe for the genocide of the English speaking world.

Please, Matt, find a way to get your message from this piece on the awful BBC for it is the only source of ‘news’ for far too many!

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