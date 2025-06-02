Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 79,600 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

One reason I started writing this newsletter is so we could share information and data with people they might have missed but really need to know. Here are two things that caught me eye over the last 48 hours, which I think you really need to know:

Firstly, in the UK, the number of illegal migrants and small boats entering the country is now rapidly spiralling, fuelling the immigration crisis and a broader collapse of public trust in the established parties and, for that matter, the entire system.

On Saturday alone, some 1,195 illegal migrants entered the UK on 19 small boats. This is the largest number for a single day this year, the fourth largest on record since the border crisis began, and means that overall number this year, nearly 15,000 illegal migrants, is some 42 per cent higher than the same point last year.

While immigration is already the number one issue in British politics, and is the main reason why millions of voters are abandoning the established parties for Reform, the numbers now look set to spiral even higher, with The Times this weekend forecasting that around 50,000 migrants will arrive this year, a new annual record.

None of this will surprise longer-term readers, of course. Even before Labour came to power, in May 2024, we explained why Labour’s plan for “smashing the gangs” would not work and the crisis would get worse. And this is now happening.

Astonishingly, while Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper continue to gaslight the country by claiming they are “regaining control”, even respected Labour Ministers, like John Healey, are now openly conceding “Britain has lost control of its own borders”.

Look, too, at the declining number of small boats the French are intercepting —47 per cent in 2023, 45 per cent in 2024, and 38 per cent so far this year. The numbers are going the wrong way despite the UK paying France £500 million to stop the boats.

And as if all this wasn’t bad enough, this weekend we also learned that while nine European states are now pushing to reform the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR —including Italy, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—Britain is not among them.

Britain, in other words, is showing little serious interest in doing the one thing that could make a difference to controlling our borders and deporting foreign criminals.

We simply cannot resolve this crisis unless we leave the ECHR and radically reform if not repeal Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, which enshrines the ECHR into UK law.

Despite Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper talking the talk about wanting to reform the ECHR to make it easier to control our borders and deport foreign criminals, they are not walking the walk. Far from it.

In fact, the very people who should be leading this debate, such as key Starmer ally Attorney General Lord Hermer, appear to be spending more time comparing people who do want to reform or leave the ECHR to Nazis, which is far from helpful.

Secondly, and just as shockingly, this weekend we also discovered that …

