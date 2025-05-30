Matt Goodwin

Stout Yeoman
8h

I'd been feeling a bit 'Brexity' looking at my Douglas Murray and Matt Goodwin books on their shelf, while waiting for a knock at the door, but it was a bit of a surprise to discover I was now a Nazi.

Smear escalation is inevitable as overuse removes their original power. Calling Brexit voters racist failed to work and via David Lammy to Hermer Nazi is going the same way. But what trumps Nazi? They'll have to find something when they find the latest smears fail to stop Refrom. Satanists next perhaps? I look forward to discovering the next step in my evolution from ordinary democratic Englishman to ...?

The Martyr
8h

If Starmer’s looking for Nazis he need look no further than his own party. Rampant anti-semitism. Locking up individuals for saying things they disagree with. Protecting one faith at the expense of all others - Islam in the case of Labour. Starmer is a disgrace and a fool. He doesn’t realise that the country has already stopped listening to him.

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
