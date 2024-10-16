Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,300 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Britain might have voted for Brexit but don’t believe the hype —we are still not a sovereign, self-governing, independent nation. Why? Because we cannot control who comes in and out of the country. We cannot deport foreign national criminals. And, because of this, we cannot keep the British people and our children safe.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. A state that cannot control its borders is not a serious state and a nation that cannot keep its own people safe is not a serious nation.

This is why I’ve gone against the grain by advocating that we leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), reform if not replace Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act (HRA), and pass new laws that put the interests and rights of the British people ahead of international conventions and courts.

I’m not the first person to say this.

At the last election, Nigel Farage and Reform became the first political party to openly advocate that we exit the ECHR while Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick and Boris Johnson have since said so, all of which reflects how our membership of the ECHR, much like Brexit before it, looks set to become a major new debate and dividing line in British politics, maybe even the topic of a referendum.

And I’m going to play a big role in this debate. Why? Because many of us consider the nation to be our home. But ask yourself: would you live in a home where people are free to come and go as they please, where you are unable to remove people who enter your home illegally, who show contempt for your rules and ways of life, and where you cannot even remove the most dangerous invaders who harm your neighbours, if not you and your children Seriously? Would you choose to live in a place like this?

I ask these questions because this is exactly where you are living. In a country that— because of a complex patchwork of international conventions and laws built up by activist judges and lawyers over many years— cannot control who is coming in and out of its own national community, cannot remove dangerous foreign offenders from its own streets, and cannot keep you, the British people, safe.

And I don’t know about you but I’m sick of it.

Sick of the injustice that’s shown to the hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding British people who do play by the rules, and sick of the indifference among the elite class when much of this is discussed in polite society.

I’ve also further irritated the elite class by advocating that we do a few other things to send a big signal that you either play by our rules and laws or you can leave the country, such as by demanding that we deport dual-national citizens who are involved in the truly sickening grooming gang scandal, an idea which has since found its way into Kemi Badenoch’s recent speech for the Conservative Party leadership.

Why am I doing all this, you might ask? Because, in all honesty, I’m just really fed up with how ordinary people are being treated and I’ve reached a point in my life where I want to do something about it and not shut up until something is done about it.

And I’ve been influenced, strongly, by watching what’s happening in this country on a regular basis simply because of how powerless and weak we have become. While politicians will tell you we’ve ‘taken back control’, the blunt reality is that we do not have much control at all.

And so to underline this point and try and convince some of you of the need for radical changes to our laws, here are ten of the most shocking cases which not only reflect how powerless and weak we have become but the sheer idiocy, lunacy, and tragedy that’s now playing out on Britain’s streets on a regular basis. Here are ten reasons, in other words, why we need to leave the ECHR, reform if not repeal the Human Rights Act, and replace this legal architecture with laws that prioritise the safety of the British people and their children above all else.

1. Ahmed Ali Alid

Nationality: Moroccan

Although Ali Alid, a Moroccan asylum-seeker, was denied asylum in Italy, Germany and Spain, he was somehow allowed to stay in Britain for three years while his asylum claim was being processed. Shockingly, the Home Office only refused Ali Alid’s asylum claim after he committed hideous crimes. In October last year, Ali Alid murdered 70-year-old Terence Carney and attempted to murder his housemate, Javid Nouri, an Iranian asylum seeker who had reported concerns about Ali Alid to the police days earlier. Nouri, who converted to Christianity (something that would have made Ali Alid, who was Muslim and extremely religious, view him as “an apostate” - punishable by death in some countries), was especially worried after he saw Ali Alid laughing at footage of Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel and keeping a knife by his side. The police merely gave Ali Alid a warning and he was left to his own devices again. Days later, he broke into Nouri’s room at 5am with two knives and stabbed him twice in the chest, crying “Allahu Akbar”. Despite being attacked while asleep, and suffering severe blood loss and injury, Nouri amazingly managed to restrain Ali Alid, alert housemates and hide before the police came. Sadly not before Ali Alid attacked and killed Terence Carney, a pensioner who was simply going for a morning stroll.

Sentence: Life imprisonment

2. Sakhidad Ahadi

Nationality: Afghan

Ahadi, an Afghan asylum-seeker, was staying in a government-funded hotel for asylum seekers after claiming that he was at risk from the Taliban. Between December 2022 and January 2023, Ahadi twice raped a 12-year-old Albanian girl who was staying in the same hotel. Afterwards, he tried to bribe her to stay quiet with £5 and a SIM card. The girl kept the rapes a secret from her mother until she told a hotel security guard she was afraid of Ahadi and the police were informed. When officers arrived she revealed to them for the first time that she had been raped and her first recorded police interview had to be scrapped because she was so distressed. Her mother said: 'The sky has fallen in on my head and destroyed me. We came to this country for safety and I did not want anything like this to happen to my children.'

Sentence: A minimum of eight years in prison and he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life

3. Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon

Nationality: Iranian

Darvish-Narenjborn is a failed asylum seeker whose permission to stay in the UK expired in 2015. His application for asylum was unsuccessful, as was his appeal against the refusal to allow him to stay. He had exhausted all appeal options by 2017, but submitted another claim in 2020 – which was outstanding when, in January 2022, he murdered Brenda Blainey, an 87-year-old woman who had befriended him after they met in a restaurant. In an act of extreme generosity, Blainey invited Darvish-Narenjborn to live with her in North Yorkshire where he had access to her study and car. In a horrifying turn of events, the failed Iranian asylum seeker strangled and stabbed Blainey to death in what a judge called “circumstances of appalling brutality”. He smashed her head on the kitchen floor, stabbed her in the chest and cut her throat.

Sentence: Three consultant forensic psychiatrists diagnosed Darvish-Narenjborn with schizophrenia and he’s now indefinitely detained at Rampton high security special hospital. He has been deemed a “risk to members of the public of serious harm” and capable of “homicidal violence” while in psychosis.

4. Azam Mangori

Nationality: Iraqi Kurd

Mangori was denied asylum in 2018 but never deported. In 2020 - two years after Mangori should have been removed from the country - he murdered and dismembered Lorraine Cox, a 32-year-old woman who was walking home from a night out in Exeter. Mangori followed Cox through the street to “pick her up” for a sexual encounter. They went back to his room before he suffocated her, later disposing of her body, which he had cut up into seven pieces, in an alleyway and woodland. Mangori removed Cox’s SIM card from her phone and used it on his own, impersonating her on social media in an attempt to convince her loved ones she was still alive. Ahead of the murder, he had also looked at amputation videos. He was caught on CCTV buying supplies - such as tape, bin bags and an air purifier - to help him dispose of her body.

Sentence: Mangori was found guilty of murder and preventing a lawful burial and jailed for 20 years.

5. Samiualahq Akbari

Nationality: Afghan

Akrabi, another asylum-seeker from Afghanistan, arrived in the UK in 2016 after fleeing his home country. In 2019, Akbari walked into Tesco in Thornton Heath, South London, in the quest to find and ‘kill English people’. He tapped one male customer on the shoulder, asked their nationality and then attacked them with a 10-inch knife. Miraculously his victim managed to kick Akbari away and escaped unharmed. Ten minutes earlier, Akrabi had tried to attack two other men - who were equally lucky. Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe told jurors: “On that evening in January this year this defendant had set out deliberately to threaten, harm and kill members of the public by virtue of their nationality, or what Mr Akbari perceived to be their nationality - they were English”. Akbari was convicted of attempted murder over the rampage which took place after he was released from prison for another assault.

Sentence: Akrabi was jailed for 21 years. Shockingly he attacked the men 12 days after being released from prison for another assault.

6. Merwais Nasiri

Nationality: Afghan

Nasiri, 25, crossed the channel in one of the small boats and had been put up in a taxpayer-funded hotel in Exeter by the Home Office. He had previously been a shepherd in Afghanistan until his father was killed by the Taliban and he and his mother became refugees, moving to France. In 2022, his mother died and he sought asylum in Britain, though it’s not exactly clear why he moved from France. Nasiri kidnapped a “barely conscious” 20-year-old student after she left an Exeter nightclub and took her into an alleyway with the intention of committing a sexual offence. He was seen kneeling over the woman by a takeaway worker who raised the alarm, as well as being spotted prowling the city beforehand - looking for potentially vulnerable women. The victim, who couldn’t remember the incident but was shown the CCTV, struggled to finish her university studies and moved back to her parents’ home after the incident. The victim said: 'It has left me feeling violated and abused. There is no excuse for what he did to me. The effect will stay with me for a long time.'

Sentence: Nasiri was jailed for five and a half years. He will be supervised for four years once he is released.

7. Khairi Saadallah

Saadallah arrived in 2012. Ahead of the terrible murders below, he was arrested and convicted of various offences, such as theft and assault, and referred to Prevent four times. Eventually the Home Office decided to deport him for “the public good” but his deportation never went ahead due to “unsafe conditions” in Libya. In 2020, Saadallah killed three male friends meeting at a park in Reading. Saadallah ‘“executed” each man with a single knife blow to the back of the head in the space of less than 30 seconds.’ History teacher James Furlong, 36, pharmaceuticals manager Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and scientist David Wails, 49, were all killed by Saadallah as he shouted 'Allahu akbar'. He injured three others.

Two weeks before the attacks, Saadallah had been released from prison where he’d served a 17-month sentence for affray and assault, reduced on appeal, for beating an emergency worker. He should have been recalled the previous day, with the coroner later concluding that the three deaths were ‘avoidable’. In fact, it was later revealed there were numerous ‘significant failings’ in intelligence-sharing. Saadallah had repeatedly indicated he had a 'terrorist mindset'. He had declared he was a member of ISIS and wanted to kill himself and 'take people with him' and graphically described chewing his victims and drinking their blood. He talked about killing children with grenades in Libya and a psychiatrist warned he exhibited 'psychopathic traits with lack of remorse.’ After an inquest, Sir Adrian Fulford criticised police, prison and health services for a failure to recognise the risk posed by the killer. Remarkably, it was later revealed that he had served with an Islamist militia group before arriving in Britain on a tourist visa in 2012, the coroner said.

Sentence: Life imprisonment

8. Abdul Ezedi

Nationality: Afghan

Ezedi is believed to have travelled to the UK on a lorry from Afghanistan in 2016. He was twice refused asylum by the Home Office but eventually granted it (four years later) when a priest confirmed that he’d converted to Christianity. This happened despite the fact that in 2018 he had been convicted of a sexual offence and given a suspended sentence. As I wrote at the time, it was another example of how we are being led by fools. Ezedi threw corrosive liquid over his former girlfriend and her children (aged eight and three) before going on the run. Unable to find him, the Metropolitan police offered a £20,000 reward. His body was eventually found in the River Thames, with an inquest later concluding suicide.

9. Maher Maaroufe

Nationality: Tunisian

Maaroufe entered the UK legally on an unknown date but was served with a deportation notice as an over-stayer on August 14, 2019. He was in the process of claiming asylum when he killed his girlfriend Sabita Thanwani, 19. In 2022, Maaroufe stabbed Thanwani to death - leaving her near-beheaded - at her university accommodation in London. The judge said Maaroufe had been “aggressive” and “controlling” towards Thanwani during their relationship - hitting her at least once - while adding that he was in the height of a “psychotic” episode due to schizoaffective disorder. Thawani’s family were less convinced. “He is an evil, sadistic murderer, his actions were calculated to kill her because she rejected him," they said, deeming him an “evil predator” and “monster”. Maaroufe was discovered by the police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed and headbutted an officer when he was arrested. He was assisted by an Arabic interpreter.

Sentence: Maaroufe admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given an indefinite hospital order.

10. And last but not least …

As I’ve been highlighting on social media in recent weeks, like the video above which has been watched on our platforms by close to one million people, if the depressing list of cases above wasn’t enough to jolt our so-called ‘leaders’ into action then we’ve also witnessed some other truly outrageous cases in recent weeks of foreign criminals deliberately using the ECHR and our broken laws to put the British people at risk.

Like the Albanian murderer who shot a man in the head with a Kalashnikov rifle and then won the right to remain in Britain under the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), at least partly because a judge ruled that deporting him would be “unduly harsh” on his relatives. Or the Albanian burglar who was given two and a half years in UK prison to serve only six months before being deported and who then smuggled his way back into the country, illegally, only to then use the ECHR to win the right to stay in Britain! Or the horrific case of the 19-year-old illegal migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai who entered Britain, illegally, having already murdered two men in Serbia before being placed by hapless British authorities alongside 14-year-old children in British schools, assaulting other children and chatting-up girls in the playground, and then going on to murder aspiring marine Thomas Roberts.

Readers. I’m not going to say anything else. We need to control our borders. We need to put the safety and security of the British people before anything else. This is not a cry into the wilderness. It is a call for a very specific set of things.

It means leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

It means reforming if not repealing Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act (HRA), which is being used by an activist judicial system to dilute our power as a sovereign state.

And it also means having an active deterrent (read: offshore processing centre) that can discourage illegal migrants like those above entering our country, our home, illegally (and which many countries across Europe, from Italy to Germany, as well as Ursula von der Leyen, are now openly exploring, though not our Labour government).

And we need to do all this right now, so that our people and children might one day feel safe and secure in the one place they call home.

