Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
8h

As we crash through late stage Liberalism, narrative control will be the regime's last card.

They will stop at nothing to close down free speech and transparency.

It's an Anti White Anarcho-tyranny.

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John Birch's avatar
John Birch
8h

And remember Matt going back quite a few years migrants had got absolutely nothing to do with the housing shortage no, nothing at all.

And being called racist when you asked where do they live then.

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