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The Labour government is going to court to block the release of migrant crime statistics. Yes, that’s right. The same politicians who constantly lecture the British people about ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ are going to court to try and block the release of information that threatens to blow apart their establishment narrative.

We can all see with our own eyes what is really going on in this country – how open borders and mass immigration are making Britain and the British people less safe.

The murders of Wayne Broadhurst, Rhiannon Whyte, and Thomas Roberts by illegal migrants who should never have been in the country begin with. The brutal attack on a man in Belfast by an illegal migrant from Sudan who, astonishingly, had been allowed to stay in Britain after entering the country illegally.

The woman on Brighton beach who was raped by three men — including two illegal migrants who had arrived on the small boats. The 12-year-old in Nuneaton who was raped by an Afghan asylum-seeker.

The fact that — as Baroness Casey has confirmed — asylum-seekers and foreign nationals are now involved in a “significant proportion” of ongoing investigations into grooming gangs. Or the fact that 40 per cent of people who have been charged with sex crimes in London are foreign nationals.

I could go on and on and on.

But just ask yourself: how many more of these hideous crimes, and how many more sexual assaults, do we not know about? How much more criminality, driven by open borders and mass migration, is simply going unreported?

Consistently, the political, media, and expert class in Britain refuse to accept there is any relationship between mass migration and crime -- much like they refused to accept for decades there was a link between Pakistani Muslim communities and the organised sexual grooming of white working-class children.

Time and time again, they said it is ‘racist’ to suggest there is such a link. It is ‘far-right’. It is ‘xenophobic’. It is ‘divisive’. It is … ‘misinformation’.

Such as the time an assortment of feminists, left-wing celebrities, and women’s rights campaigners, including Paloma Faith and Charlotte Church, published an open letter warning people not to allow violence against women and girls to be “weaponised” by “far-right groups and mainstream politicians”. To even discuss the link between mass immigration and crime, we were told, was furthering a “racist, anti-migrant agenda”.

Yet, astonishingly, many of these same voices had absolutely nothing to say about the endless sexual violence that’s been unleashed on hundreds of thousands of girls in this country for decades — and is still being unleashed today.

This is the inversion at the heart of modern Britain: speak about women’s rights while avoiding the most politically uncomfortable scandals and you are applauded as a compassionate, virtuous, progressive social warrior. But raise these scandals, ask difficult questions, and you risk being denounced as a “far-right racist”.

It really is outrageous — which is why this newsletter, with your support, consistently rails against all this by sharing the findings of Freedom of Information requests, which have to be submitted to the British state because the state refuses to tell the truth, and telling people what is really going on.

And even when these Freedom of Information requests do suggest that certain nationalities are massively overrepresented among specific crimes — especially sexual crimes — the establishment still does nothing about it at all.

No national debate. No visa penalties. No action. Just snide remarks about the people and campaigners who are doing this critical research because the state does not want to do it, cannot be bothered to do it, or simply considers it taboo.

A serious nation does not behave like this. A political class that was serious about protecting its own people would not behave like this.

The truth is that the political class would rather keep us in the dark. They don’t want us to look too closely at what is going on in this country because if we did then it would threaten their entire political project.

Which is why, last month, it really mattered when the Information Commissioner ruled that Britain’s Ministry of Justice must publish a detailed breakdown of criminal convictions by nationality – showing convictions by nationality for crimes such as rape, murder, child sexual abuse, bodily harm, arson, drug crimes, and more.

They were ordered to release figures covering England and Wales, between the years 2018 and 2024. This would have allowed the people to see the truth, to see with their own eyes what is really happening around them.

And nor is this unusual. As I’ve pointed out before, many other countries around the world — Denmark, Germany, and Sweden, among them — publish these granular figures on crime and nationality (which reveal a consistent story).

What politicians in those countries have realised is if they are not open and honest with their own people about this issue then the result could be a complete collapse of public confidence in the state – something we are on the verge of here in Britain.

But in Britain it’s different.

When the Ministry of Justice was ordered to release the information and the Centre for Migration Control then used Freedom of Information laws to request it be shared with citizens, the Ministry said doing so would be “expensive” and might risk identifying individuals.

But these claims are ludicrous and were immediately rejected by the Information Commissioner, who ruled that not only had the Ministry failed to justify withholding the data but that the data must now be released to the British people.

The response of the Labour government? Go to court to try and block it from being released altogether.

This is where we now are in modern Britain — the establishment using lawfare and draconian measures to stop the people from getting the truth.

An establishment that is shutting down free speech, rushing to censor its own people, and constantly warning about ‘misinformation’ but which at the very same time is using taxpayers’ money to go to court so that it does not have to share inconvenient or challenging information with its own taxpaying citizens! It’s sickening, isn’t it?

What’s even more astonishing is that our own government is already collecting this data but is still deliberately choosing to hide it from us, the people.

Why? Because if they shared it they would have to tell us the truth.

Because they would have to accept their policies of open borders and mass migration are putting their own people at risk. Because their pro-immigration narrative would be blown apart.

Because the people would be calling even more loudly for deportations and visa penalties for nations that are sending us disproportionately large numbers of criminals. And because it would reveal the utter incompetence of the British state.

As Tory MP Nick Timothy, the shadow justice secretary, asked this week: “Labour have consistently refused to publish sex crime data by nationality, even though we know migrants from some countries are much more likely to be convicted of rape and sexual assault. Why are they trying to appeal against releasing the data? Do Labour just want to cover up the truth about foreign national offenders?”

It’s a fair question.

What we are witnessing is a blatant attempt by the Labour government and parts of the state to hide how the policies of open borders and mass migration are fuelling criminality and carnage in this country.

It needs to end. And it needs to end now.

Which is why I urge you to do three things. First, support the work of the Centre for Migration Control which is tirelessly calling this out by submitting freedom of information requests to the state.

Second, write to your local Member of Parliament and demand the government release these figures.

And, third, if you can, consider upgrading and supporting us so that we can continue highlighting these issues and telling millions of people each month on social media and beyond what is really going on in their own country.

Because I don’t know about you but I think the British people, and all those victims of crimes the establishment want to throw under the carpet, deserve nothing less.

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