Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1d

All incredibly concerning, not least because so few people understand what is happening. We are now living through the end result of the long march through the institutions where left wing/ Marxist indoctrination has infiltrated every organisation, the MSM, education, govt depts etc etc all done slowly over decades so that people don't notice what is happening.

When I joined the Labour Party around 1980, they sounded much like Reform today. They were against mass immigration of cheap labour because of the pressure it put on the poorest- public services, housing and downward pressure on wages. Immigration was regarded as a right wing aim of big business.

The Overton window has shifted so far to the left and people haven’t noticed because it’s been gradual. Now we are being gradually boiled to be compliant sheep in the vision that Orwell or Huxley foresaw for us. Information must be kept from us in case we wake up. Well that’s our job fellow folk on here. Keep speaking, keep waking people up. And thanks Matt for giving us the tools to do it

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Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧's avatar
Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧
1dEdited

The left narrative will continue. I see Purnell will be Burnham chief of staff. Purnell left the BBC to go into parliament as a Labour MP, was a minister under Brown, left government to go back to the BBC and now leaves the BBC to go back into politics for the Labour Party, as chief of staff to the Manchester Messiah. The BBC/Labour party merry-go-round can be relied on to get their narrative out. What a corrupt institution the BBC is.

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