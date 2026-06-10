Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

We have imported ‘alien cultures’ into this once law abiding, tolerant, fair and trusting society. And all our snivelling cowards of leaders can do is lie, gaslight, deflect, sneer and stick their heads in their diverse and multicultural sand. All Hilary Benn could do yesterday in parliament was to call an MP out on his use of the term alien cultures. Never mind what had happened. Let’s not discuss what we can all see. Let’s just all be happy clappy in infantile pretend land like a bunch of toddlers on CBBC. And anyone who wants to discuss the issues is just a far right thug who should be locked up. Keep putting a lid on the pressure cooker and one day it will blow.

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Tom Snoek's avatar
Tom Snoek
1h

And if you raise your voice against this stuff you are a thug , a racist and obviously far right ! This gang certainly not gonna do anything about this !

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