Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Help Us Grow

This is the second in a two-part series on what we learned about politics in 2023 and, now, what I think we’ll learn in 2024.

There’s certainly a lot to keep us entertained in the months ahead. We’ll see national elections in the likes of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, India, Lithuania, Mexico, Portugal, and Romania, and state elections in Germany.

And we’ll see the politics of inflation, a cost-of-living crisis, growing concerns over migration and security, and the impact of conflicts overseas continuing to work their way through political systems in the West.

But much of the attention this year, inevitably, will focus on the ‘big three’ elections in the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, elections that will set the global mood for the next few years.

And for reasons I’ll come onto, I do think each of these elections will deliver some big shocks, returning us in some way to the mood music of 2016. Looking around, I see little evidence liberalism has responded to its ongoing crisis, populism is on the back foot, or voters are reconnecting with the established political parties.

On the contrary, if anything I just see the continuation if not acceleration of trends I’ve been pointing to for many years. So, given it’s the time of year for predictions, here’s what I think will happen at the big three contests this year.

As always, I’m also keen to read your predictions in the comments.