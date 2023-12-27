Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Help Us Grow

This is the first in a two-part series on what I think we’ve learned about politics in 2023 and —coming in the next few days— what I think we’ll learn in 2024. Here are ten things I’ve picked up from 2023. As always, do share your thoughts below …

1. Multiculturalism Isn’t Working. One by-product of the October 7th terrorist atrocities committed against Israel is that we were all forced to confront problems closer to home. And one of those problems is the policy of multiculturalism —a policy which consistently prioritises group differences over commonality, minority groups over the majority, and which shows little if any interest in developing a shared, national story about who we are. From public expressions of anti-Semitism on Western streets to open support for the Islamist terrorists Hamas, from continuing radical Islamist attacks on Western societies to a growing awareness among Jews they are no longer safe in Western cities, 2023 has pulled back the curtain for everybody to see what happens when you combine mass, uncontrolled, unassimilated immigration with a failure to integrate newcomers and a radicalised cultural left which is now, very clearly, paving the way for the rise of radical Islamism. Through its obsession with grievance, victim-based politics, and its simplistic, binary view of the world as being crudely divided between ‘oppressors’ and the ‘oppressed’, the cultural woke left is now directly enabling radical Islamism, weakening the West from within. Increasingly, all those commentators who recite the pseudo-religious mantra ‘diversity is our strength’ and who insist multiculturalism is only ever an unalloyed success story look out-of-touch with the world that is now rapidly emerging around us —a world where Western states are rapidly importing tribal grievances from abroad, are importing rising numbers of people who, to be blunt, hate Western values, culture, ways of life, and who we are, and where elites show remarkably little interest in pushing back against these threats. So, for all these reasons, 2023, for me at least, confirmed one key message: the elite policy of multiculturalism is very clearly failing. It’s about time we all admitted it so we can at least start thinking about how, if at all, we might fix it.

2. Something’s Rotten in the Universities. If one by-product of the October 7 attacks is that it’s no longer possible to deny multiculturalism is failing then another is that it’s no longer possible to deny we have a serious problem in the very institutions that will provide the leaders of tomorrow —the universities. From the heads of the most elite Ivy League universities in America struggling and visibly failing to condemn anti-Semitism on campus, to the glaring silence of countless universities in the aftermath of the October 7th atrocities —universities which previously had no problem at all aligning themselves with the revolutionary and, as we now know, pro-Hamas Black Lives Matter (BLM)— 2023 made it clear, as some of us warned, we have a serious problem in higher education. The reason major donors are rushing to withdraw money from Ivy League universities, the reason Ivy League bosses are being exposed for plagiarism, and the reason public confidence in universities has now collapsed to a record low, especially among conservatives, is because higher education has entered a major, full-blown crisis —a crisis it is failing to resolve and which, I suspect, will only accelerate in 2024.

Gallup polling, 2023

3. The Politics of Immigration is Back. Contrary to all those academics and pundits who argued, in the aftermath of Brexit and Trump, that the politics of immigration would soon move into the rearview as a ‘liberal wave’ swept across the West, we can now see the very opposite is true. Across the West, from the escalating small boats crisis in Britain, to record levels of net migration, from the failure of the EU to solve its refugee crisis, to ongoing chaos at America’s southern border, public concern over both legal and illegal immigration is again surging as voters (both white and non-white) are tuning in to the failure of their leaders to control their national borders and protect their people. Contrary to liberals and elites, who routinely downplay this issue, another lesson from the last year is that millions of people around the world want to talk about immigration, feel anxious about how it’s transforming their nations, and want more radical action taken to lower and control it. This is chiefly why Europe is swinging to the right, why Donald Trump still has a very good chance of winning the White House again, and why the British Tories are imploding.

4. National Populism is Here to Stay. One consequence of this resurgence of public concern about immigration has been rising support for national populism —a movement that is frequently written off by liberal columnists who remain obsessed with short-term election cycles while ignoring longer-term trends. As we predicted in our book, National Populism, published in 2018, national populist parties have not just transformed themselves into a permanent fixture on the political landscape but have, this year, reached all new heights. From the Netherlands to Sweden, Italy to Germany, Argentina to Belgium, national populism is once again in the ascendancy, tapping into widespread public distrust of institutions and growing fears among voters that their distinctive identity, ways of life and culture are being destroyed by mass immigration, a broken model of multiculturalism, and a luxury belief class that appears indifferent, if not dismissive, of these widely-held concerns. From Donald Trump’s strong polling numbers, to similarly strong numbers for national populists ahead of crunch elections in Europe next year, from the Sweden Democrats effectively running Swedish politics, to Marine Le Pen claiming ‘ideological victory’ after the passing of restrictive immigration reforms in France, what is clear, what 2023 confirmed, is that this political force is now firmly back on the front foot and is simply not going anywhere anytime soon.

5. Woke Ideology is a Serious Problem. Contrary to those who once argued the debate over ‘woke’ was a pointless distraction, or a meaningless culture war being whipped up by the right, 2023 saw an emerging consensus on both the left and right of politics that a radicalised cultural left does pose a serious threat to liberal democracy. Across the spectrum, whether argued by writers such as Yascha Mounk, Chris Rufo, Richard Hanania, Francis Fukuyama, Susan Neiman, or myself, there is now an emerging consensus on both the left and right that liberalism and conservatism are under serious and sustained assault from an illiberal ‘woke’ or ‘radically progressive’ ideology which must be confronted and defeated. As I’ve been writing for some time, this challenge is most visible in our schools and universities, where, increasingly, our children are being exposed to radical belief systems and theories which have no serious basis in science and are hard-wired to push us apart. This growing concern about woke ideology was also reflected, this year, in a number of notable pushbacks, from Britain’s Labour Party abandoning its policy of gender self-identification, to the defeat of the Scottish National Party’s very unpopular gender recognition reform bill, from falling public support for the trans agenda, to voters rejecting an elite attempt to hardwire woke politics into Australia’s constitution, from public revulsion over the debanking scandal in the UK and woke capitalism, to a growing number of wins for anti-Woke feminists. None of this would be happening if the threat from the Woke wasn’t considered real and pressing.

And here are another five lessons from 2023 …

This is your last chance, before January 1st, to upgrade to a paid subscription at the 2023 rates before they increase in 2024. To do so, upgrade and get full access for just £4.17 a month.

Upgrade on 2023 rate