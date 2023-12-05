Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Rishi Sunak’s government has just announced a raft of new reforms on one issue that will have an enormous impact on the next election — immigration.

Amid his own and his party’s declining ratings in the polls, Rishi Sunak and his team are once again rolling the dice, trying to shake things up and move the dial.

But will his latest reforms actually cut through? And what are his opponents telling me —including people in Suella Braverman’s camp?

Here’s my exclusive note for our paid supporters including a breakdown of the reforms, migration numbers, quotes from insiders, and my view on their impact.

