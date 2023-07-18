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This is the latest in an ongoing video series on the state of Britain which has already generated millions of clicks across all platforms. To access an extended essay on which this video is based —including hyperlinks to the evidence cited, further reading, and more thoughts from Matt— become a paid subscriber and access it all below. Existing subscribers can just log-in to gain access to the essay if they cannot see it below.

The British people were promised control. They were promised control over their borders. And they were promised control over mass immigration.

That is what the vote for Brexit was really all about. And that is what the post-Brexit realignment of our politics was really all about. A clear and consistent request to lower the amount of immigration into Britain.

This was never about race. Britain is a remarkably tolerant and welcoming nation. Every serious study shows that levels of racial prejudice in this country have never been lower and are among the lowest in the world.

So what was it about?