Chris Rufo is one of the most influential activists in America today. He’s advised President Trump. He’s advised Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. He’s led the national pushback against the spread of Critical Race Theory (CRT). And he’s widely seen by many serious people -whether they agree with him or not- as representing a new generation of conservatives who are adopting a far more assertive approach to the culture wars and, more importantly, getting results.

He’s also the author of a new book —America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything—which has already rocketed onto the bestseller list in America. This is why I wanted to talk with him, and is why, if you don’t already, you need to know who he is and what he is about. If you’re based in Britain and Europe you’ll find this discussion interesting, timely, and relevant for many of the debates we are having about the institutions, woke politics, and the future of conservatism.

So, for our paid supporters, here’s the full discussion along with a full transcript. We discuss everything from why conservatives are so bad at fighting cultural battles to what distinguishes old from new conservatives, from how ordinary people can bring about far-reaching change to what we have both learned from our respective experiences pushing back against radical progressivism in the institutions.

