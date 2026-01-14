Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MARK ALFORD's avatar
MARK ALFORD
3hEdited

I was with a retired senior ex serviceman the other day. Shockingly, he told me, mark my words. MPs who have lied, cheated and misled will be taken out, violently and with real retribution. People are quite literally going to take matters into their own hands. Accountability on a scale never seen since Cromwell. If this were to happen, I, not for one second, would condone or even accept acts of violence, no matter how provoked, I could not justify that action. The question has to be asked. How far is too far, how many lies are too many lies and how many laws with taxes are too many. If there was no govt, no illegals, no quangos, no net stupid zero and no international aid. We, all working age tax paying and pensioners would all get £10,700 per annum more, that’s after we’ve paid tax, at the present tax rate! Let that sit a moment🤔

Reply
Share
Jonathan Ward's avatar
Jonathan Ward
3h

Thank God. I don't need to tell you that we are all stumped as what to do to get rid of this vile incompetent spiteful government. Lead on.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture