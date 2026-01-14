Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 91,600 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

For a long time, I’ve been warning that Britain is heading into a decisive moment.

Not a passing controversy. Not a temporary crisis. Not another media storm. But a major, historic turning point in the life of our nation —one that will profoundly reshape our country, our population, and the place our children inherit.

Over the past year, many of you have written to me with the same feeling: that something fundamental is shifting beneath our feet.

The pace of change is accelerating.

Decisions are being made without our consent.

Policies are being pursued without debate.

And politicians are not being honest.

You are right to feel this way.

I feel it too.

This is why, a couple of years ago, I took a big risk by leaving a secure job in the universities to build this newsletter - to build a community that would speak up for the forgotten majority of people who feel this way and advance their interests.

We campaigned against Digital ID and censorship. We campaigned against the biggest tax burden since World War Two. We campaigned against the sprawling welfare regime. We demanded a national inquiry into the grooming gangs. We called to abolish non-crime hate incidents. We called for the British state to tell people the truth about what is happening in their own country.

We set out the evidence against mass uncontrolled immigration. We explained why and how we should leave the European Convention on Human Rights. We opposed ‘Islamophobia’ laws. We set out the case against cousin marriage. We called to ban Muslim Brotherhood and set out policies that would crack down on Islamism.

We called to reverse the Boriswave and scrap Indefinite Leave to Remain. We called out Islamist sectarianism in Westminster. We called out two-tier policing. We defended our farmers. We defended our pensioners. We defended white working-class girls and British women. We defended British Jews. We defended our children against puberty blockers and woke insanity. And we consistently spoke up for the tax-paying, hardworking British majority on flagship television shows.

But while we have helped shift the Overton Window it’s not enough.

We need to do more.

Which is why - in the coming weeks - I will be launching what I think is the most important project I have ever worked on - one that brings together years of research, data, and analysis into a single, hard-hitting intervention in the national debate.

We will name what is happening, explain it, and force a national conversation that much of the political class in Westminster would prefer not to have.

This will not be another opinion piece.

It will not be a social media spat.

It will not be an online petition.

It will be much bigger.

And it will definitely not chime with the cosy consensus in BBC-Westminster Land - on the contrary, it aims to blow that consensus apart.

Why am I telling you this now?

Because when this launches - in about two weeks - the members of our Inner Circle and Paid Subscriber community will get everything first —before anybody else in the country, in the world, gets a glimpse.

They will get: early material, audio-visual content, advance access to the launch event, bespoke Live discussions about the project, and many other opportunities that will not be available to anybody else.

This is deliberate.

If we are going to challenge the prevailing narrative in this country, it will not be done by institutions. It will be done by a committed, informed community that understands what is at stake and is prepared to engage seriously with the facts.

This project is my attempt to bring honesty back into the discussion and tell millions of ordinary people the truth about what is happening around them.

If you value the work I have done here and will continue to do — if you want to be part of shaping the next phase of this debate rather than reacting to it — then I would encourage you to upgrade now and help support this next phase.

Paid subscribers and Inner Circle members are not just supporting this work.

They are helping to make it possible.

More details very soon.

Trust me - I think you will want to be part of this.

Matt

